NEW YORK – A judge known for his “meticulous disposition”, a law graduate from Princeton, who in the past also worked in the “public integrity” section of the Justice Department handling corruption and tax fraud cases. Here’s how colleagues in the legal community of Palm Beach, Florida – the Atlantic town where Trump has long since moved his residence – they describe Bruce Reinhart: the magistrate who signed the search warrant that allowed FBI agents to search the Mar-a-Lago resort for documents for nine and a half hours.