Who is Kais Saied, the controversial Tunisian president with a reputation for being incorruptible

TUNIS – No reference to human rights, in a Tunisia in the throes of the president’s authoritarian drift Kais Saied. A lot of money (even if it won’t be enough to save the country from disaster, if the negotiations for the loan from the International Monetary Fund are not unblocked). And a cascade of condescending smiles. This and more they assured Saied Giorgia Melonivisiting Tunis yesterday, with Ursula von der Leyenpresident