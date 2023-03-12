After the presidential nomination, Xi Jinping he places, as expected, a very loyal one of his in the role of prime minister. Li Qiang, former chief of cabinet of the leader when he was governor of Zhejiang province, was elected by the National People’s Congress during the “two sessions” underway in Beijing. This time, however, no unanimity. Li received 2,936 votes in favor and 3 against, with 8 abstentions.

China, Xi Jinping re-elected president: that’s why the Dragon Emperor is the most powerful since Mao Lorenzo Lamperti 10 March 2023



Li, 63, has traditionally always maintained an open approach to business. As party chief of Shanghai, he favored the agreement with Elon Musk for the opening of the factory Tesla, the first abroad of the US automotive giant. A 2018 photo shows Li smiling in a Tesla Model 3 with the Twitter CEO.

The new prime minister studied agricultural mechanization and has always had a fascination for technology. “When he was at the helm of Shanghai he was a strong advocate of further opening the market to foreign investors and had urged the local bureaucracy to create a business-friendly environment,” he explains to theAp Wang Fengchairman of financial services group Ye Lang Capital.

(afp)

But now Li comes to the role of prime minister at a time when the state is increasingly present in the economy and private individuals, especially the digital giants, have undergone a rectification campaign that may not be over yet. It remains to be seen what will be the room for maneuver available to Li. Several analysts believe that he will be a “mere implementer” of the policies desired by Xi, given his long relationship of subordination to the leader. Others, on the other hand, have a more optimistic view and think that precisely this closeness can guarantee Li the possibility of guaranteeing himself greater autonomy compared to his predecessor and potentially smoothing out some corners of Xi’s vision.

Christopher Beddordeputy director of China research at Gavekal Dragonomics, said al South China Morning Post that it is possible that Xi will allow the premier to return to having a certain decision-making authority. “It could plausibly diminish the importance of central commissions, which have seriously undermined the prime minister’s authority in shaping economic policies over the past decade.”

Li emerged unscathed from the dissatisfaction generated by disastrous lockdown of spring 2022 in Shanghai. Until then he had tried to maintain a softer approach, until the intervention of the central government with a great squeeze in compliance with the zero Covid strategy desired by Xi. According to reconstructions of Reutersafter exiting Congress as premier in pectore, Li would be one of those who pushed for the dismantling of the restrictions.

Li’s appointment in some ways marks a moment with even more profound effects than Xi’s confirmation on China‘s political system. Traditionally, the role of premier was also chosen to partially balance the hold of the general secretary and president on the governmental and state apparatus. Outgoing premier Li Keqiang was certainly not one of Xi’s closest allieseven if their alleged disagreements have often been exaggerated: a leading exponent of the Communist Youth League, the faction of Hu Jintao (the former president escorted out of the Great Hall of the People during the last day of the 20th Party Congress last October), decision-making power has been seen to decrease over the years.

(afp)

In a farewell speech after 10 years of service as China‘s number two, Li Keqiang sent a cryptic message to his staff: «While people work, the sky watches. Heaven has eyes.” Some have read an implicit criticism of Xi. “Without him, the Chinese leadership might gain more consensus, but it might be more prone to mistakes,” al said Guardian William Hurst, deputy director of the Cambridge University Center for Geopolitics.

The traditional approach of the past decades of collegial leadership had already been revised starting from Xi’s second term. Not only for the individual action of the leader, but for a different posture of the Party interested in having a “steady hand” capable of guaranteeing “security” in times in which “strategic opportunities” are giving way to “unprecedented challenges ». But Li Qiang’s appointment is official, as claimed by the independent political analyst Wu Qiangis the strongest signal that the era of collegiality has come to an end.

(afp)

Meanwhile, the confirmation of the new two deputy chairmen of the Central Military Commission, also chaired by Xi. Zhang Youxia was confirmed despite his 72 years, rewarded for his strong support for the military reform promoted by Xi and for the long relationship between the two that goes back to their respective fathers. The second vice president will instead be He Weidong, former head of the Eastern Command of the People’s Liberation Army, chaired in conjunction with the increase in military maneuvers on the Taiwan Strait.