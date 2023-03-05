Home World Who is Luke Black | Fun
World

Who is Luke Black | Fun

by admin
Who is Luke Black | Fun

Luke Black won the domestic selection to represent Serbia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool

Izvor: RTS / Printscreen

The winner of the Eurovision Song Contest is Luke Black (30), who will represent Serbia at the most popular music competition in Liverpool in May. And even though he was already on the verge of being a Serbian representative once, Čačanin Luka Ivanović only now did it work.

Luka presented himself to the public for the first time in May 2014, at a festival, when he premiered the single “D-Generation”, and then recorded five more singles in English, and fought to go to Eurovision in 2016 when Sanja Vučić won.

He was noticed by the representatives of the production company “Universal Music” and agreed to cooperate with him, which means that he is the first solo performer from Serbia who received an exclusive contract with this company. He lives in London, where he was educated.
Luke once quite discovered that the words of his Eurosong song have a strong message.

Luka Ivanović was born in Čačak, and a few years ago he looked completely different:

Izvor: YouTube/screenshot/Luke Black

This is how he looked in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

Ukraine, breaking news. Russian bombs on Bakhmut. Trump:...

Dropkick Murphys vindicate worker pride in “I Know...

“Make peace? Ask Kiev”. Lavrov against everyone in...

Tournaments where Novak Djokovic will play | Sports

Snowstorm in America | Info

“A lot of domination but only one goal....

Blue zones and passes, chaos in the offices...

Ivan Marinković on Goca Tržan | Entertainment

soon prohibited by law even outdoors

Crotone shipwreck, Frontex does not want confrontation, “but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy