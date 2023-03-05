Luke Black won the domestic selection to represent Serbia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool

Izvor: RTS / Printscreen

The winner of the Eurovision Song Contest is Luke Black (30), who will represent Serbia at the most popular music competition in Liverpool in May. And even though he was already on the verge of being a Serbian representative once, Čačanin Luka Ivanović only now did it work.

Luka presented himself to the public for the first time in May 2014, at a festival, when he premiered the single “D-Generation”, and then recorded five more singles in English, and fought to go to Eurovision in 2016 when Sanja Vučić won.

He was noticed by the representatives of the production company “Universal Music” and agreed to cooperate with him, which means that he is the first solo performer from Serbia who received an exclusive contract with this company. He lives in London, where he was educated.

Luke once quite discovered that the words of his Eurosong song have a strong message.

Luka Ivanović was born in Čačak, and a few years ago he looked completely different:

Izvor: YouTube/screenshot/Luke Black

This is how he looked in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest:

