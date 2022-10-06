Home World Who is Mann, the first female Native American astronaut on SpaceX’s manned spacecraft? – BBC News in Chinese
  • Esme Stallard
  • BBC News environmental science correspondent

image source,NASA

image caption,

Mann was an astronaut in the U.S. Artemis space program

Items that astronauts carry on space travel must adhere to strict weight rules—the space capsules leave for astronauts to store personal items are very limited.

But it didn’t take long for Nicole Aunapu Mann to think about her 1.3kg personal items: the items she really wanted to bring to accompany her on a space trip were her as a Native American symbol.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station on Oct. 5 made the 45-year-old former U.S. Navy test pilot the first Native American woman to go into space.

Mann is a Wailacki Native American, and in honor of her people, she carries a dream catcher. It’s a souvenir from her hometown and a Native American talisman given to her by her mother Victoria as a child.

