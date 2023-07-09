Who is Marko Simonović | Sport

Marko Simonović is the new reinforcement of Crvena zvezda, and although we remember him from the ABA league where he played for Olimpia and Mega, you probably didn’t know these things about him.

Crvena zvezda brought in another basketball player after Dejan Davidovac and is now slowly closing the holes in their team. So far, seven basketball players have left the team from Mali Kalemegdan, a Marko Simonović became the second to arrive between two seasons in the ranks of the red and whites.

This 23-year-old basketball player who spent the past two seasons in Chicago Bulls signed a two-year contract and acts as a replacement for Filip Petrušev by basketball characteristics. The Serbian club confirmed that he will wear the number 11 jersey for the next two seasons, and after that, his former teammate Nikola Vučević also sent him a message.

Before leaving for the NBA, he gave an extensive interview to MONDO, where he revealed some unknown details about his career. Among other things, the fact that a large number of NBA teams were interested in his signature.

HALF OF THE NBA LEAGUE INQUIRED, ENDED UP IN THE BULLS!

“This year, I did 14 NBA interviews with different teams, including Chicago. In the end, they decided to take me and that’s why I stayed in the draft. I could have gone next year as well, but the next draft is in June and it makes no difference. I now had an opportunity and I took advantage of it. I feel really phenomenal because the Chicago Bulls chose me, you know what kind of club they are and who has played for them,” Simonović told MONDO at the time.

HE DIDN’T PLAY, BUT HE GOT THE PRIZE!

In the end, going to Chicago didn’t turn out to be a good move, even if he only played 16 NBA games in two years. He earned it 2,500,000 dollars in two seasons with the Bulls, and if they hadn’t fired him before the beginning of this season, he would have collected more 1.836.000. However, he had some excellent games in the Windy City Bulls development team in the G League, but also in the Summer League. In July last year, he was elected to the second best five of the Summer League in 2022.

MET JOKIĆ – HE LOOKS UP TO HIM

“When I watch the NBA, I watch Nikola Jokić. He is my stimulus – how he plays, how he passes, how he transfers the ball, how he can shoot better and better from the outside, to play inside, and I would like to pick up his strengths and virtues in the game if I could at all,” Simonović told MONDO and pointed out that he met the current NBA champions:

“It was nothing special, but I got to know him and I think all the best about him. He is such a name and such a basketball player, it is a stimulus to know such a man and such a player.”

HE LEFT EARLY, SO HE WAS SAVED BY DEJAN MILOJEVIĆ!

At the age of 14, he left his native Kolašin for Italy, which was obviously too early. He first played for a minor leaguer PMS Moncalieri, and in 2017 he signed a contract with With haythe former Montepaskijem. In search of minutes he arrived at Olimpija from Ljubljana, and when he didn’t get a real chance even there, he made what he says was “the best move of his career”. He came to Dejan Milojević in Mega!

“First of all, Deki is a fantastic man, above all he teaches you to be a better man. It teaches you how to behave both off the field and on the field, and we did a lot of individual work. He was a dominant top center and it was great to work with him both individually and as a team. He always knew how to motivate the team and when we were losing by 15 points with a minute to go, he never gave up and was always convinced that we could win, and that used to happen,” the new Zvezda center told MONDO two years ago. .

WHAT IS WAITING FOR HIM?

Now in Crvena Zvezda, he will first of all want to get playing time again. So far, he has only had stable minutes in Mega and he no longer wants to wait on the bench, and we will see what kind of vision Duško Ivanović has with him. Of course, it will depend a lot on the reinforcement, i.e. of whether big names like Nikola Mirotic to come to the club, but certainly that Simonović will have something to offer. Whether as a four with 213 centimeters and dominance in the jump or as a five who can shoot and hit three-pointers at an excellent percentage, we will see when the season starts.

