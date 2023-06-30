Who is Michelle Causo, killed at 17 in Primavalle: “Agitated, but also selfless and sunny”. The killer to her mother: “Don’t worry, I love her”

A “disgusting human being”. Aurora writes it clearly in one of the first social messages about the murder of her friend Michelle Causo, stabbed to death by a contemporary born in Rome but of Sinhalese origin. A 17-year-old who had let the young student of the Gassman high school in via Pietro Maffi, also in Primavalle, enter her home where she lives with her mother on the second floor of a building in via Giuseppe Dusmet.

The granddaughter of a former non-commissioned officer of the Guardia di Finanza, Michelle lived with him, her mother and aunt in an apartment in Torrevecchia. Her parents are separated, but the girl had found a balance even though she had gone to live with the young man for about a month who, according to her accusation, would have stabbed her to death. On social networks, in particular on TikTok, videos appear with a few comments from the young girl when she was eleven years old together with her little brother and some girlfriends while she doubles rap and trap songs. Imitations that she has carried with her over time, so much so that other videos of the same content appear on the pages of friends today, with Michelle now grown up. A girl who still appears serene and carefree. The decision to go and live with the 17-year-old, whom she had known for a few months, would not have been welcomed in her family. Just the day before being killed, according to the story told by a friend of hers, Michelle had met her mother in the very presence of the arrested young man. And it would have been the latter who reassured the woman by saying “don’t worry, I love Michelle”.

To understand the reason for the visits to the alleged murderer

Hence the belief that the 17-year-old was at home in the apartment in via Dusmet, although the reason for these visits has yet to be understood, given that the two – as confirmed by the police still today – were not engaged. A friendship with contours to be defined, for an “agitated girl”, as her schoolmates defined her, but also “sensitive and fun. As we all are, who live in Primavalle». «Rest in peace, my friend – writes Aurora on Thursday morning – I still don’t realize. You always asked me for advice, we talked every day. You also introduced me to this lousy human being who did this to you. I still can’t believe how, overnight, you’re gone. I will no longer have your message, but you will not have mine every morning, as you did with me.

Friends: «Michelle was intelligent and selfless»

Aurora also speaks to the alleged killer, arrested during the night at the police station on charges of aggravated voluntary homicide and concealment of a body: “You disgusting bastard, you took a friend away from me, I hope you suffer twice as much.” Michelle, with a complicated life behind her, originally from Campania, from where she had moved as a child with her family. «Michelle was intelligent, always ready to help those who had problems», another boy told her on Wednesday evening. The students of the Primavalle educational psychology institute are in shock. Many flocked to via Dusmet in front of the home of the 17-year-old now locked up in the juvenile prison of Casal del Marmo awaiting the hearing to validate the detention. It is not yet clear whether he confessed to the police station what he did in front of the juvenile prosecutor’s office. A file with a video of the young man was posted on Tik Tok in the morning. “Here’s the face of Michelle’s alleged killer. Rest in peace baby» is written in the message on which there is also an insult.