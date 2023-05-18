Who is performing at the Fresh Wave Festival | Fun

The list of performers, which included Indira Paganotto, Bart Skils, Butch Cassidy, Sara Jo, Crni Cerak and Lacku, was joined by a few more great names…

The biggest festival of electronic music in BiH, Freshwavewill be held from August 10 to 12 at the Banja Luka fortress Kastel, and the already announced stars will be joined by many more excellent musicians.

Eelke Kleijn, Argy, Vojko V. Mimi Mercedes i Grše will magnify this year’s edition of the festival.

Premiere performance at the Freshwave festival Eelke Klejin announces with four albums signed and the reputation of an artist who has the rare ability to hypnotize the masses with his infectious melodic techno sound. Eelke Klejin established himself on his own terms, staying true to his artistic vision.

Superstar etikete Afterlife, ARGY, premieres in Banja Luka. A Greek producer and DJ with a unique personality and talent, who has been building a recognizable name on the world electronic scene since his debut album from 2005, Argi arrives at Kastel Fortress on a wave of great Afterlife releases, such as the world club anthem “Tataki” and with a now unseen dance and festival experience.

Energy bina continues its mission of the finest selection of underground electronic sound, and Lea Dobričić, Pero Fullhouse, Ivan Z. Nexie, Inner Sense, Alex Bojović, Yakka, Alain B2B Coem, Siniša Tamamovićthey certainly confirm that!

Cream of cream regional hip hop/rap/trap sound Vojko V. Mimi Mercedes and Gršeon the biggest festival stage, bring waves of hard beats, good rhymes and unique energy, which will launch us into a new decade of even stronger emotions, with even more love and even more spectacular performances by the biggest regional and world stars.

