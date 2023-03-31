From the abuse she suffered as a child to the world stage. Stormy Daniels, the stage name of Stephanie Clifford, probably never even remotely imagined that one day she would become a familiar face to millions of people and the woman capable of bringing down Donald Trump, making him the first indicted former president in history American. Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Clifford grew up in a run-down country house. The about her-about her told in the book Full Disclosure’— it was a childhood of poverty and abuse since she was just nine years old. While she was in high school she was already a stripper, thus taking her first steps in that porn industry that she climbed to the top receiving awards as a director, writer and star.

Precisely in his role as a porn star Clifford met Donald Trump in 2006, who was then recently married to Melania and had recently become Barron’s father. Trump was a real estate giant and a small screen star with The Apprentice. The spark of passion between the two immediately struck: the then sixty-year-old Trump noticed the disruptive young blonde with Chanel sunglasses and invited her first to dinner and then to her room. Their relationship had officially begun: the two met several other times, Trump called her from a private number on several occasions calling her “Honeybunch” and promised repeatedly to make her appear on The Apprentice.

After months Clifford hasn’t answered him again. In 2016, after Trump’s candidacy, the porn star tried to sell the story of her relationship with the would-be president to the media and tabloids, initially without any success. But then the publication of off the air of Access Hollywood, in which Trump described his views on sex and how he touched women in foul language, made the story of Stormy Daniels all the more appealing. It was then that Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, offered Stormy Daniels $ 130,000 in exchange for her silence, and the woman accepted by signing the agreement on the set of her latest porn star film. A payment over which Trump has now been indicted by the New York grand jury.