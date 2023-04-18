Who is the anti-Putin dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza sentenced to 25 years

Listen to the audio version of the article

After the conviction he said: “Russia will be free, tell everyone.” Vladimir Kara-Murza at the end of the trial concluded with a 25-year sentence against him, does not calm down. The anti-Putin activist, historian and journalist, very close to Boris Nemtsov (opposition leader and dissident killed in 2015 near the Kremlin), was sentenced to 25 years in a maximum security prison , the judicial commission chaired by Judge Sergei Podoprigorov said in a statement released by Interfax. Kara-Murza was found guilty of treason, “dissemination of knowingly false information about the actions of the Russian armed forces and collaboration with an organization undesirable in Russia”.

Kara-Murza’s defense said they would appeal the ruling. His lawyer says this conviction has nothing to do with justice. Kara-Murza, who holds Russian and British citizenship and studied at Cambridge University, was arrested in April 2022 and charged with spreading false information about the Russian military in Ukraine. He was also subsequently charged with “high treason” for a series of public speeches he made in which he criticized the Kremlin’s policies and the war in Ukraine. Kara-Murza’s sentence, notes the Guardian, is the longest sentence ever handed down to a political opponent of Vladimir Putin as the Kremlin further steps up its crackdown on dissent.

In a final speech to the court last week, Kara-Murza took on a defiant tone, refused to ask the court to acquit him and said he backed up everything he said. “I only blame myself for one thing – said Kara-Murza, 41 years old and 3 children -. I could not convince my compatriots and politicians in democratic countries enough of the danger that the current Kremlin regime poses for Russia and for the world.

Twice, in 2015 and 2017, Kara-Murza was poisoned and narrowly avoided a coma. Kara-Murza had denounced the Russian services which have always denied any responsibility; the dissident’s lawyers explained that as a result of these poisoning attempts their client suffers from a nervous system disorder.

The UN has asked for the “immediate” release of the opponent. The British government summoned the Russian ambassador given Kara-Murza’s dual passport. “Russia’s lack of commitment to the protection of basic human rights, including freedom of expression, is alarming,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement, reported by the Guardian. “We continue to urge Russia to adhere to its international obligations, including Vladimir Kara-Murza’s right to adequate health care.”