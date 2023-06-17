Who is the husband of Anđela Jovanović | Entertainment

The beautiful actress Anđela Jovanović married the athlete Mihailo Dudaš, and here’s what he looks like.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

They celebrated their special day with their closest people, and they held an intimate ceremony on a farm in Krčedin.. Angela tried in every way to hide the date of her wedding, and many remember that she did not want to talk about her relationship for the first half of the year. Since she admitted that she was in love, she never hid her emotions towards her current husband, who is an athlete.

She was happy to talk about their relationship to the media and published numerous photos together. Anđela and Mihail met through mutual friends:

“The love between them happened completely spontaneously. They met through mutual friends, and soon they started to correspond and after a few days they started a relationship. They realized that they are happy together, and that they enjoy all the activities and conversations, that they have the same interests”, the source told the media.

After half a year of dating, Anđela admitted her relationship with her current husband:

“We’ve been together for half a year and we’re honestly glad that we managed to preserve our intimacy until now. We’ll continue to preserve it, but there’s no reason to hide the fact that we’re in a relationship. We enjoy being together and it’s definitely one of the best things in 2020, which is for everyone what fell hard was the love that was born between the two of us,” she said.

This is what Mihail looks like:

