Who is the killer of Noe Milivojev | Info

It was revealed who the man is and what he looks like who is suspected of murdering Noa Milivojev (18) in Belgrade.

Source: Mondo

Noa Milivojev (18), who disappeared on June 17, was found on Thursday in the city center. The suspected man OD (33) was arrested and confessed to everything, and her mother Boba Milivojev revealed the details of the emotional relationship between her murdered daughter and the man who admitted to brutally killing her. Then the sister and aunts of the murdered Noe came forward, and now the neighbors revealed everything they knew and suspected.

OD (33) was arrested by the police after they found the dismembered body of TikToker Noa Milivojev (18) in his apartment in the center of Belgrade.

According to sources from the investigation, OD is a very violent alcoholic, and allegedly also used narcotics.

– He had a traffic accident a few years ago, in which his legs were injured. He never fully recovered. The muscles in his legs atrophied, which is why he had to walk with the help of crutches – said the source.

(MONDO/Kurir)

