On Thursday, the FBI, the investigative agency of the US federal police, arrested a man accused of having published online dozens of confidential documents of the US Department of Defense that contain mainly information and analysis regarding the war in Ukraine.

The man’s name is Jack Teixeira, he is 21 years old and works for the intelligence division of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, the Air Force reservist corps in the state. The arrest took place without Teixeira putting up any resistance, as shown by a video released by US television shortly after: Teixeira was at his home in Dighton, a small Massachusetts town about fifty kilometers from Boston, where he lived with his mother. The arrest was announced at a press conference by Merrick Garland, the US Attorney General. But neither he nor the FBI and the Department of Defense have so far given more details on what evidence has led investigators to identify Teixeira as responsible for the disclosure of the documents.

There is some more information on Teixeira’s life and work, provided after his arrest by the Air National Guard itself, an aeronautical division of the National Guard, a military corps of the US army made up of reservists who usually do other jobs but which can be called back into service for various types of emergencies (especially for natural disasters).

Teixeira joined the force in September 2019 and was working at a military base on the Cape Code peninsula in the intelligence division for the Air National Guard. His specific role, says the military, was that of “Cyber ​​Transport Systems journeyman”: the aviation site he describes it as a technical job, in which one is concerned with making the body’s communication system work properly.

Not much more is known about him and what he did in the body: some of his acquaintances have told US newspapers that he is a particularly solitary person and passionate about weapons. Some former high school classmates told CNN how he had made racist comments in public in the past and that in 2017 after the Las Vegas massacre he showed up at school with a t-shirt printed with an image of an AR-15 rifle.

More information about him came from US newspapers, which in recent days had published several investigations into the leak of documents. Texeira would have disseminated the documents via a private channel on Discord, a very popular messaging platform, first among video game enthusiasts and then in many other contexts. Of the channel, called “Thug Shaker Central”, Texeira was the administrator and went by the nickname “OG”.

Before the arrest the Washington Post had already published several details about him, even if his identity was not yet known: according to the newspaper’s investigations it had emerged that the person responsible for disseminating the documents was a man passionate about weapons who worked in a military base, and that on the Discord group had repeatedly boasted of being able to access classified information, of which he later published transcripts and photos.

However, there are still many doubts about how it is possible that Texeira managed to gain access to these documents. As reported to the Washington Post from an anonymous source of the Department of Defense, based on his role in the Air National Guard, Teixeira would have had access to the general computer system of US intelligence (the Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System): this information, however, is not currently been confirmed by the US authorities.