Sectologist Dimitrije Pastuović, speaking to MONDO, says that several thousand sects are active in Belgrade, as well as manipulative individuals, one of whom is leading tours of monasteries, fraudulently taking large sums of money from citizens.

Various sects operate on the territory of Serbia, especially Belgrade, of which the new sect is “Universal Kingdom of God” considering that it promotes healing from the most serious diseases, as well as the fact that their premises are located in the center of the city, raised a lot of dust in the public eye.

As he explained to MONDO sectologist Dimitrije Pastuović it’s about pseudo-Christian sectwhich has nothing to do with the church and which propagates suicide, i.e. they are Satanists. Unfortunately, as our interlocutor claims, sick people often end up as victims of such things to followbut in addition to them, there are also manipulative individuals operating in these areas who present themselves falsely, and who have become rich at the expense of numerous citizens.

“One Serb, whom I will not name at this moment, but I would be happy to do so, presents himself as a man of the church, but he has nothing to do with the church, nor does anyone from the church cooperate with him. He presents himself to the public as someone who is clairvoyant and his name will soon be heard by everyone, after I hand over the evidence I am collecting to the Prosecutor’s Office.”Pastuović told us, and to our question whether the mentioned person is often a guest in the media, Pastuović did not want to give an affirmative answer.

As he stated for our portal, it is Fr to a man who has been running bus tours for years in Orthodox monasteries in Serbia, but also around the world, in Greece, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, etc.

“He took millions of dinars from the citizens, specifically I know about twenty of his victims. It works on the principle that it selects a few victims from the group, from whom it fraudulently takes money. People think he is a man of the church and trust him, but he takes 120,000 euros from the victim under the pretext that the money is cursed and should be sanctified in Jerusalem or next to the relics of Saint Petka in Iasi. After taking their money, he gives them back 2,000 or 3,000 euros in order to ‘smear their eyes'”. our interlocutor stated.

He emphasizes that there is relevant evidence for the claims he is making, which he will hand over to the Prosecutor’s Office in the coming period, even though the mentioned person “he is proud of having connections in the police”.

“There is relevant evidence for everything I am telling you now. I’m working on it right now, the whole team is dealing with that man. You will soon hear about him, his closest associate is a woman who instructs citizens to take out bank loans.” Pastuović told MONDO.

The sectologist also spoke about the writer Milan Nikolić Izan whom he said was a “swindler of swindlers” who took advantage of elderly women and was in debt to many people.

“Milan Izano is the biggest swindler and liar in this region. That man is a pseudoscientist and is not a writer, but a publicist, and he failed. For him, the late Žika Obretković is a philosopher and thinker, and for him Kale the Lord of Time is SocratesPastuović said.

