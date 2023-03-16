PR was arrested on suspicion that, after an argument, he beat his girlfriend MK in the apartment where they lived.

Source: Printscreen/Instagram

P. R. he was arrested on March 11 in Belgrade on suspicion of abusing and torturing his partner MK, by brutally beating him, pulling his hair while the naga tried to escape through the terrace. He then continued to torture her even when the police came. He was previously convicted for the murder of Zoran Tomović in 2000.

Brani se blokatorima

Tomović was killed on October 29, 2000 in Borska Street, and according to the media, PR admitted during the trial that he shot the guy because of a conflict over drugs. Allegedly, then and now, in his defense, he mentioned the blockers he used, since he is being treated for addiction. At that time, he stated that he was being treated for drug addiction, and after beating MK, he allegedly said that he used the same drugs because of alcohol, reports Courier.

“I admit that I killed Tomovic, but I did not do it on purpose“, he allegedly stated, then claiming that the gun went off when he hit the victim. After his arrest for torturing and beating his partner, according to unofficial information, he stated at the hearing in the prosecutor’s office that he had a built-in blocker and that he was sorry for being violent towards MK, with whom he was in a relationship with occasional interruptions for about two years.

“I came to her apartment early in the morning. We slept and woke up around 11. As soon as we got up we had a fight, but I can’t remember why“, PR defended himself in the prosecutor’s office, stating that he then started drinking brandy, although he has been treated for alcoholism since mid-November and therefore has a blocker.

“I can’t remember hitting her. I don’t even remember how I got the scratches, except that I know some table broke, so maybe I got scratched that way. I remember pulling her hair to keep her from falling off the sims as she was running away from me onto the terrace. I don’t think I hit her with my fists or any object“, the arrested defended himself.

MK, who is active on social networks, did not publish pictures with PR, but she bragged about the expensive gift she received from him. In December 2021, she published a picture of her in a fur coat, with a bouquet of roses in her hands, next to a black “Mercedes” G class.

“Black glasses, P. R – I love them“, wrote MK in the description of the photo.

(Mondo/Kurir)