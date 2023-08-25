Who is the mysterious widow of Prigožin – she rarely appears and pulls the strings FROM THE SHADOW | Info

Yevgeni, who died in a plane crash, is survived by his inconsolable widow, Ljubov Prigozhina.

On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, the news of the death of the head of the Russian private paramilitary group “Vagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin and his closest associates after the crash of the plane in which they were traveling spread around the world. The Russian authorities and the Wagner Group itself have confirmed this, although the results of the official identification process will take several days.

The plane crashed in the Tver region, not far from Moscow, on a flight to St. Petersburg, and on board were two of Prigozhin’s most important associates, the deputy for military operations, Dmitry Utkin, and the deputy for logistics and civil operations, Valery Chekalov.

Behind Prigožina was left an inconsolable widow, Ljubov Prigožina.

When is Ljubov Prigožina?

She was born on June 26, 1970. She is a Russian businesswoman and pharmacist. She is the owner of a chain of boutiques known as Chocolate Museum, located in Saint Petersburg. She finished high school in Russia and then went on to higher studies in medicine. She graduated in pharmacy.

Besides, she is the owner of a wellness center located in the Leningrad region. Its ownership also extends to a boutique hotel by name Cristal Spa & Residence, which received the prestigious Perfect Spa Project award in 2013. Also, she owns ownership of Agat LLCbranch office Concord Management and Consulting LLC. The latter company is part of the Concord Group, The Statesman reports.

Prigozhin’s wife, Lyubov Prigozhina, dreams of the days when she can travel again in Europe. Will she?#lvivpic.twitter.com/nmKVtcCviQ — TheLvivJournal (@LvivJournal)May 25, 2023

A woman whose power “defies” sanctions

At the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, Western countries imposed financial sanctions on Lyubov Prigozhina because of the benefits her husband received from public contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense during the annexation of Crimea and the pro-Russian uprising in eastern Ukraine that was supported by Russia.

Despite the introduction of sanctions, Ljubov Prigožina continued to provide significant support to her husband. Working discreetly, she has significant influence and occupies a central position in the management of Wagner Group operations. There is limited public information relating to Ljubov Prigozhina. She deliberately chooses to keep a low profile and avoid attracting attention. Prigozhin’s wealth is estimated at one billion euros.

Prigozhin Source: Youtube/Tribun News

Prigogine’s children

In 2019, the older daughter Polina was a shareholder in the Russian company Lahta Plaza, which in March 2022 came under US sanctions. It is now under the control of Prigozhin’s son Pavel. Lahta Plaza, according to corporate documents, shared an auditor and phone number with Russian companies that supplied heavy industrial equipment to mining and forestry companies in Africa that were later sanctioned by the US and the EU as fronts for Wagner.

Polina is Prigogine’s first child. She was born in 1992, while her son Pavel was born either in 1996 or ’98. Younger daughter Veronika was born in 2005. By the way, Yevgeny Prigozhin is recognized as a Russian oligarch, mercenary leader, and previously held a position of close trust with Russian President Vladimir Putin, until he launched a rebellion in June 2023. It is said that the craft caught fire on impact with the ground and later burned out. His total flight time was less than 30 minutes. Although it has not been officially confirmed, there are reports suggesting that the plane may have belonged to Prigozhin.

