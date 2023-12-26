Who is the Serb who robbed the villa of the daughter of the owner of Formula 1 | Info

A woman who worked as a housekeeper in Ljubomir Romanov’s house in Milan revealed the details of his incredible life.

Ljubomir Romanov, whose real surname is Radosavljevič, was arrested last week in Belgrade. He lived life like in a movie, and all his secrets were revealed to “Kurir” by his former housekeeper from Milan.

He was arrested on a warrant from Great Britain on suspicion of robbing the villa of Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of the former owner of Formula 1, from which he took about 25 million pounds. He is also suspected of robbing the former famous English national team player, Frank Lampard, as well as the late owner of the “Leicester” football club, in the same year.

Ljubomir Romanov Source: printscreen

Romanov’s former housekeeper worked for him in 2017. She worked in his villa in the suburbs of Milan, which is worth half a million euros.

“Through an agency in Serbia, I got a job with a Serbian family in Milan. I agreed on salary and conditions and agreed to work for three months. I didn’t know who they were, we didn’t know anything about them yet. I was met by a gentleman, elegantly dressed, kind, he told me his name Alfredo. The house was in a luxurious part of the Milanese suburb of Baranzata. The settlement is literally locked and anyone who does not live there cannot even approach“, she says and adds that Romanov has been called the “king of scams” since he was arrested several times in Italy.

Then she described the house. He states that everything was in gold, marble and crystals.

“We entered the house from the garage, everything was at the push of a button. From there we went up to the kitchen, which was all in white, beautifully decorated. Above is a living room with a bathroom, where he stayed with his wife, and on the floor above there were rooms for his daughter and sons. Everything was in marble, gold, crystals. You can imagine how it looks, when it took me seven and a half hours to clean the crystal chandelier. To fulfill that, I took a picture of how they were placed and each time I looked at the picture and arranged them“, adds the former housekeeper.

The former housekeeper says she did not know the origin of this family’s money. Until one night she was woken up by an inspector.

“Several times I found yellow envelopes with 500 euro banknotes around the house, and one big box that stood among the children’s toys was full of those bills. I would never say they were fake. I also noticed that there was a safe in a small room under the stairs, but I didn’t know the value of what was inside. In the middle of the night, the police broke into the house. Alfredo, that is, Ljubomir, was not in the house at the time, and everyone else was already sitting in the living room. The police then found a safe containing 360,000 euros and more jewelry and gemsshe says.

Ljubomir was on the road at the time. He often left for a couple of days only to return with suitcases.

“He mostly traveled around Europe, and I didn’t know what was in those suitcasesshe says.

Then the Italian police put Ljubomir on the wanted list. It was stated then that he is a person who uses 20 different identities and that he is accused of cheating and robbing rich people as well as counterfeiting money.

“Since the police failed to ‘pick up’ all the valuables from the house, a few days after their raid on the villa, I found Ljubomir’s wife crouching next to the drain in the garage. She took diamonds out of jewelry and broke them, then threw them down the drain. She assumed that the police would come again, so she probably wanted to get rid of the stolen valuables“, the former housekeeper described how the children and wife Ljubomira behaved after the police broke into the house.

According to the former housekeeper, Ljubomir introduced himself as Alfredo and his friends and associates often came to his yard for meetings. He describes that it all looked like a movie.

“They had a big yard, there were mostly meetings with his friends and associates, lunches, drinks, champagne Dom Perignon was drunk like beer. It was really like a movie. The whole yard is decorated, everyone is tidy. Like the celebrations of the rich in Hollywood movies. The whole street was blocked by Porsches like his. It seemed unreal to me!“, concluded the former housekeeper.



The Italian media wrote about him as an “expert in defrauding the rich”. He started dealing with crime at the age of 14.

“He started his criminal activity at the age of 14, in 1994, when he was convicted for the first time. He was also arrested last year, and in 2010 he was sentenced to two years and four months in prison. Over time, he transformed into a true expert in defrauding rich people. He presented himself as a member of the jet set, dressed in branded clothing, scheduled meetings in five-star hotels, always drove a car worth at least 100.00 euros. In addition to breaking into houses, he also engaged in crypto-currency fraud, as well as counterfeit money. The Italian police also charge him with the robbery of Trusardi’s widow, Maria Luisa Gavaceni, from whom he stole a safe with jewels worth two million euros.“, the Italian media wrote earlier.

