Who is the young man who defended the bakery in Kosovo | Info

Without thinking, the young man jumped to defend a bakery worker who was attacked by his partner in broad daylight in Kosovska Street.

Source: Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić

In a bakery in the center of Belgrade, on Thursday, an attack took place on one of the workers, when her an emotional partner burst into the shop at moments when she was alonebut luckily it is saved by a bystander. As Kurir learns, it is in question the young bartender who immediately ran to help!

The attack happened yesterday around 18:00 in the evening, during which the bully started yelling at his girlfriend, pushing her as well as cornering her. If it was a disturbance, the workers from the surrounding shops immediately noticed the situation and called the police. “The thug stood at the door of the bakery and began to attack and hit the worker, when a young bartender was passing by who was going to eat something in the bakery before work. He noticed the situation and immediately ran to defend the girl“, says one of the eyewitnesses.

The young man who saved the girl ran into the bully, hit him several times and separated him from her. “Soon after that, the police appeared and all the eyewitnesses explained the situation, and that the young man who hit the bully, he just wanted to defend the attacked girl. They also agreed to testify. Everyone was delighted with that young man, people often just stop and watch, and he didn’t think, he just reacted to save the girl.” says the interlocutor.

As it is known, the boy who came to the girl’s aid does not know her or her boyfriend. Fortunately, the cameras recorded the whole unpleasant event, on which he clearly sees the verbal and physical attack of the bully on the girl, as well as the reaction of the young man in his desire to defend her. As it is unofficially known, the girl who was attacked previously reported her partner for physical abuse and harassment.

The thug was taken to the hospital by ambulance accompanied by the police, and the young man who reacted and hit the man gave a statement on the spot.

