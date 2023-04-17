Who is Vladimir Kara-Murza, the Russian dissident sentenced to 25 years for criticizing the war in Ukraine

Sentenced to 25 years in prison for betrayal, spreading false news about military forces and for working for an organization deemed undesirable by the authorities. But after the closed trial he was held in Moscathe Russian opponent and Vladimir Kara-Murzahe said: “The Russia will be free”. The Kremlin does not comment on the sentence, theHim demands the immediate release of the opponent. But the judge’s decision has already arrived, after the prosecutor’s request for conviction Boris Loktionov, who had called him “enemy of the people”. The judge, Sergey Podoprigorovhas been included in the list of people affected by the sanctions provided for by Magnitsky Actthe law introduced in 2012 in the United States to target those responsible for human rights abuses individually, starting with those involved in the 2009 death in prison of Sergei Magnitsky, a tax expert arrested in the context of an investigation set up by the same officials who he had accused of being involved in a fraud worth tens of millions of euros. He had been Kara-Murzawho is 41 years old today, together with Boris Nemtsovwith whom he had worked since he was 18, the opponent killed in front of the Kremlin in 2015, to do business of lobbying in Usa for the adoption of the law that they themselves had devised. The prison in which he is being held, among other things, is directed by Dmitry Komnovalso affected by the Magnitsky Actafter directing the prison in which Sergei died as a result of abuse.

The reasons for the arrest – Kara-Murza he was arrested on April 11 last year for not having obeyed the orders of the policestops waiting for him for hours in the courtyard of the house where he lives Mosca. I received 15 days in prison had been extended for the arrival of the prosecution of fake news on armed forces motivated by political hatred. Kara-Murza, reads the arrest report, “he saw the officers, changed his route, started walking faster, and tried to escape when he was stopped”. After the start of the war, in March, in the Usa had spoken in front of the House of Representatives dell’Arizona “of the regime of Putin“, of the “bombs dropped by the Russians in Ukraine against residential neighborhoodshospitals and schools“, accusations repeated the following month in front of theParliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. Already in prison he had been labeled a ‘foreign agent’. He was later indicted for working for an undesirable organization, namely the Free Russia Foundation. And finally, in October 2022, the accusation of treason had arrived “for having supplied to organizations in NATO countries whose objective is to counter security in Russia”.

Who is Kara-Murza – To describe Kara-Murza, one can also talk about the history of his family, a family of historians, journalists and victims of repressions. Grandpa Alexei, war historian and journalist who survived the Battle of Stalingrad, before the war deported. the great-grandfather, Sergey Kara-Murza, jurist, commentator. maternal grandfather, Voldemar BisenieksLatvian revolutionary, killed during the Terror. The great uncle Georg BisenieksLatvian diplomat, accused of being involved in the assassination of Sergei Kirov and to have spied for the Latvia and the Great Britain in 1934, also sentenced to death. The father, Vladimirwas a historian and a journalist, just like the son who studied history at Cambridge. In 2010, together with Nemtsov and others, the opponent Kara-Murza writes the appeal “Putin must go”. “We believe that no real reforms can be introduced in Russia as long as Putin holds power. Eradicating Putinism is the necessary first step for a new and free Russia.”

“Say that Boris Nemtsov impacted my life is an understatement. I wouldn’t be who I am now. I wouldn’t have done many of the things I’ve done in my life if it weren’t for him. He has been my mentor, master,” she wrote for recently Novaya Gazeta Europe. And a few months after the assassination of Nemtsov, Kara-Murza is poisoned for the first time. The second will be in 2017. On both occasions he had previously been followed by a team of agents from theFsb. It will bring back one polineuropatia which got worse in prison, where he has been since April last year. “I am sure that the verdict it will be the worst possible. This is a show trial and the outcome will be equally emblematic. But I also know that the verdict will have little to do with the reality. I prisoners politicians they do not serve their time in prison as part of formal sentences, but according to the situation politics. And in ours Village it has a tendency to change and to change unexpectedly”, he commented in recent days.

Europe’s reaction – “L’European Union followed the case of very closely Vladimir Kara-Murza and strongly condemns the outrageously harsh sentence, as he was sentenced to 25 years in prison for political reasons,” said the EU external action spokesman Peter Stanoafter the conviction. “The trial, in addition to being politically motivated, did not respect the international standards subject to a public and fair hearing by a competent, impartial and independent tribunal. The hearings they have not been accessible to either observers or the public,” he also said Tent -. In his final statement to the court, Vladimir Kara-Murza said that this trial resembled the trials of the 1930s in the former Soviet Union. Kara-Murza and others are persecuted politically, inmatesconvicted or intimidated by the Russian authorities for the sole reason of fight for human rights and to try to guarantee a kind of plurality and freedom of opinion in Russian society,” the spokesman added. “We naturally ask the Russia to immediately release all those who have been imprisoned and convicted on politically motivated charges”. Londonhowever, summoned the Russian ambassador after the conviction of the dissident, who also has the British citizenship. “Russia’s lack of commitment to the protection of fundamental human rights, including freedom of expression, is alarming,” said the British foreign secretary James Cleverly.