Home World WHO: Japan added nearly 970,000 new crown cases last week, the most in the world – yqqlm
World

WHO: Japan added nearly 970,000 new crown cases last week, the most in the world – yqqlm

by admin
  1. WHO: Japan added nearly 970,000 new crown cases last week, the most in the world – yqqlm Volkswagen
  2. Japan has the highest number of new crown infections in the world in a week RFI – Radio France Internationale
  3. Japan’s single-day confirmed cases hit a new record of 40,000 – International – Real Time International | Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
  4. ◤Global Pandemic◢ Japan’s single-day confirmed diagnosis exceeded 230,000 and reached a new high | China News China Press
  5. [New Coronary Pneumonia]Japan’s single-day confirmed cases approaching 210,000 | International Oriental Daily News
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  Putin's atomic show to rewrite the disarmament pacts

You may also like

Afghanistan, US delegation meets Taliban to release funds...

Moscow, fire in a hostel: at least 8...

Stage accident at Hong Kong band Mirror concert...

Taiwan expert: Beijing overreacted to Pelosi’s visit to...

S&P: China’s real estate sales will plummet by...

Jingdong New Department Store Chinese Valentine’s Day Gift...

Abra Province, the earthquake-stricken area of ​​the Philippines,...

Ukraine-Russia, news on the war today 29 July

The Pope: “I still ask for forgiveness, no...

Diageo, a world-renowned wine group, re-appeared at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy