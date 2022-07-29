Original title: WHO: Japan added nearly 970,000 new crown cases last week, the most in the world

According to Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, July 29. The World Health Organization reported on the 27th that there were more than 6.6 million new confirmed cases of new crowns worldwide last week, an increase of about 300,000 cases from the previous week. Among them, Japan has more than 969,000 confirmed cases, the most in the world.

The United States added about 860,000 new confirmed cases of the new crown last week, and Germany reported 570,000 new cases, ranking second and third respectively.

On June 26, pedestrians walked through the streets of Ginza, Tokyo, Japan with parasols.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

According to Kyodo News, due to the prevalence of the new subtype BA.5 of the more contagious Omicron strain, Japan is experiencing the seventh wave of the new crown epidemic, and the number of new cases in a single day has hit a new high. On the 27th, the number of new confirmed cases of the new crown in the country exceeded 209,000 for the first time, breaking its record of 201,000 cases set last week. More than half of Japan’s 47 prefectures, including Hokkaido and Kyoto, reported new highs of new cases that day.

According to the Japan Broadcasting Association TV report, the number of new confirmed cases of the new crown in Tokyo on the 28th exceeded 40,000, the first time since the outbreak of the epidemic. The number of confirmed cases in Tokyo on the 27th was more than 29,000.

According to Japanese official statistics, in the week ending on the 26th, the number of new confirmed cases of the new crown in Japan nearly doubled from the previous week. “The number of new coronavirus cases across Japan is increasing rapidly, reaching the highest level since the outbreak,” Shigeyuki Goto, Japan’s Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare, told an expert advisory group meeting.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reminded at a press conference on the 27th that the new crown epidemic is “far from over”. The global death toll from the new crown has been climbing in recent weeks, with more than 12,600 new deaths in the past week. Among them, the United States has the most, with about 2,600 people, Brazil has about 1,400 people, and Japan has 272 people. Some countries have higher hospitalization rates for the new crown. Tedros emphasized that it is crucial for medical staff and the elderly to be vaccinated against the new crown. (Shen Min)

