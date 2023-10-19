Home » who knows the truth? by Maria Serena Natale and Guido Olimpio – Corriere TV
who knows the truth? by Maria Serena Natale and Guido Olimpio

who knows the truth? by Maria Serena Natale and Guido Olimpio – Corriere TV

Spies, services, well poisoners: the eyes of the world on Gaza. Who could have picked up decisive signals?

Intelligence services, spies, informants: all eyes and antennas are on Gaza. From the Americans to the agents of Egypt and Qatar, who could have picked up decisive signals to reconstruct the responsibility for the massacre? An excerpt from the live broadcast on 18 October on the crisis in the Middle East with Corriere correspondents and experts. (Maria Serena Christmas)

October 18, 2023 – Updated October 18, 2023, 5:47 pm

