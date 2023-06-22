Who made up the crew of the submarine Titan | Info

All five members of the crew of the submarine “Titan” lost their lives in a second when the vessel fell into pieces under high pressure.

Source: Profimedia

Among the victims is the director of the company “Ocean Gate” Stockton Rush (61), who managed the tragically missing by submarine “Titan”. Rush was even sued for fraud because he sold tickets to an American couple from Florida for an underwater expedition that never materialized, and refused to refund them.

Besides him, the British billionaire Hamish Harding (58) also lost his life. He is known as a great adventurer who has been in space and made several trips to the South Pole.

Shahzada Dawood (48), a British businessman of Pakistani origin, who is a member of one of the richest Pakistani families, also died in the tragedy. Dawood was a great admirer of the two foundations established by the British King Charles and regularly donated money to these institutions. His son, student Suleiman Davud (19), went on the trip with Davud.



See description

THEY DID TRAGICALLY IN THE SUBMARINE: They died in a second, the vessel was blown to pieces under pressure

Hide description

Source: Profimedia/CBCBr. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 5 5 / 5

The fifth person who died was Frenchman Paul Henri Nargol (77), a former diver of the French army and a researcher who devoted his whole life to researching the Titanic. He was part of the first expedition to visit the wreck of the Titanic in 1987.

By the way, the US Coast Guard has confirmed that a total of five parts of the submarine have been found so far. Admiral John Mager says he cannot confirm whether the US Coast Guard will be able to find the bodies of the five passengers on the Titan submarine.

According to him, the exact time of the tragedy cannot be determined for now.

The wreckage of the submarine was discovered 500 meters from the wreck of the “Titanic” that they wanted to see. The landing gear and rear cover of the missing submarine were discovered today by a robotic remote-controlled submarine. This would mean that the submarine suffered a crack and imploded under the pressure underwater, and that the five men were instantly killed.

CNN reports that two parts of the submarine were found 3,800 meters underwater, some 500 meters from the bow of the famous ship.

Officials have not yet said whether the submarine even reached the Titanic or whether they perished before seeing the wreckage. The hull has not yet been found, but two very important parts of the entire system have been discovered that would not have been found if the vessel had not disintegrated.

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

