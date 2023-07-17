WHO Raises Concerns as H5N1 Bird Flu Outbreak Hits Cats in Poland

Title: Bird Flu Outbreak Found in Polish Cats: WHO Calls for Strengthened Surveillance and Cooperation

The H5N1 avian influenza virus, previously known to affect birds, has now caused outbreaks and deaths in cats in Poland, raising concerns about potential risks to humans. On July 17, the World Health Organization (WHO) emphasized the need to strengthen surveillance, cooperation, and response efforts to protect both human and animal health.

The WHO was alerted to the abnormal deaths of cats in Poland by the National Coordinating Center of the International Health Regulations on June 27. Since then, a total of 29 positive cases of A(H5N1) avian influenza have been confirmed in 47 samples, including a captive caracal. This accounts for 62% of the total samples collected.

Infected cats have exhibited severe symptoms such as respiratory problems, bloody diarrhea, neurologic symptoms, and pneumonia complications. These symptoms have led to rapid deterioration and, in some cases, death. Out of the affected cats, 14 have been euthanized, and 11 others have died, with the most recent death reported on June 30.

Although sporadic cases of H5N1 avian influenza infection in cats have been reported before, this outbreak in Poland is the largest in terms of the number of infected cats in a single country. The source of the virus is still unknown, and the epidemiological investigation is currently underway to determine its origin.

The WHO has assured the public that the risk to humans from this outbreak is currently considered low. However, it has called on countries around the world to enhance surveillance efforts and strengthen cooperation in order to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, primarily affects birds, but certain strains have the potential to transmit to humans, causing severe illness and even death. The virus primarily spreads through direct contact with infected birds or their droppings. However, the recent cases in cats highlight the importance of monitoring the virus’s potential to infect other mammalian species.

As the investigation into the outbreak continues, authorities in Poland and international health organizations are working diligently to control the spread of the H5N1 avian influenza virus, protect animal populations, and prevent any potential transmission to humans. Vigilance, cooperation, and a swift response are crucial to effectively combat this emerging health threat.

