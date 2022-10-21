Home World WHO says it is too early to lower the alert level of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, China: full confidence to win the tough battle of epidemic prevention – yqqlm
Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-21 07:34

China News Service, Beijing, October 20 (Reporter Zhang Su) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin hosted a regular press conference on October 20.

A reporter asked: WHO stated on October 19 that the new crown pneumonia epidemic remains a global public health emergency. Despite recent progress in epidemic prevention, it is still too early to lower the alert level. What is the spokesperson’s comment on this?

Wang Wenbin: We have noticed relevant reports. China has been closely following the development of the global COVID-19 epidemic. At present, the global COVID-19 epidemic is still at a high level. At the same time, the continuous mutation of the virus has brought great uncertainty to the development trend of the epidemic. The COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet.

The World Health Organization recently called on all countries to continue their efforts, not to relax precautions, to continue to strengthen virus mutation detection and vaccination, and to implement public health measures such as personal protection, so as to create conditions for the final end of the new crown pneumonia pandemic.

The Chinese government has always adhered to the concept of people first and life first, adhered to the general strategy of “foreign import, domestic rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, insisted on coordinating epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and optimized prevention and control according to the time and situation. Policies and measures, scientifically and accurately do various prevention and control work, and ensure people’s life safety and physical health. We have full confidence to win the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control and make greater contributions to the global fight against the epidemic.

