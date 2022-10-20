(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) WHO says the new crown is still a public health emergency

China News Agency, Beijing, October 20th. Comprehensive news: According to the latest data from the World Health Organization website, as of 18:6 on the 19th Central European Time (0:6:00 on the 20th Beijing Time), the number of confirmed cases of the new crown worldwide is higher than the previous day. The number of deaths increased by 484,358 to 623,000,396; the number of deaths increased by 1,176 to 6,550,033.

The World Health Organization emphasized on the 18th that the new crown pandemic remains a public health emergency of international concern and continues to have an adverse and strong impact on the health of the world population. The death toll from Covid-19 remains high compared to other viruses.

In this regard, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on countries to continue to monitor the new crown epidemic, vaccinate high-risk groups, and develop preparedness and response plans, so as to maintain a strong national response to the new crown pandemic.

Americas and Europe: Covid-19 exacerbates U.S. maternal mortality crisis

According to a report by USA Today on the 19th, according to a report, in 2021 and 2020, maternal deaths caused by the new crown will account for about a quarter of all maternal deaths in the United States.

Of the 1,178 U.S. maternal deaths reported last year, 401 were attributable to COVID-19, and nearly 12 percent of maternal deaths in 2020 were attributable to COVID-19, the report noted. Of the more than 2,000 maternal deaths combined in the two years, the new crown accounted for about 25% of deaths.

The new coronavirus can lead to pregnancy complications, serious illness and death, the report said. Maureen G. Phipps, chief executive of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said the data confirmed expectations that the pandemic would exacerbate the national maternal mortality crisis.

According to Finnish Broadcasting Corporation (YLE), Finnish Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (Krista Kiuru) said on the YLE TV1 program on the morning of the 19th that although she did not want people to worry about the new crown virus statistics, but Covid-related deaths are still happening.

Chiuru pointed out that in the coming seasons, the new crown situation may become more serious. The priority is to vaccinate the elderly and at-risk groups, but health authorities can also develop plans to expedite vaccination for all people over the age of 18.

Asia: Malaysia hits record for new single-day increase in October

Malaysia’s “Sin Chew Daily” reported on the 19th that there were 2,295 new confirmed cases of new crowns in the country that day, and the number of confirmed cases in a single day increased by 422 compared with the previous day, once again setting the highest single-day new record in October.

According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea’s Central Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters reported on the 20th that as of 0:00 that day, South Korea had added 25,431 new confirmed cases of new crown compared with 0:00 of the previous day, with a cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeding 25.21 million; 23 new deaths and cumulative deaths. 28,000 cases.

According to Singapore’s “Lianhe Zaobao”, the country added 8,752 new confirmed cases of the new crown on the 19th, of which 8,419 were local cases and 333 were imported cases. (Finish)

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.