Who should pay for a bachelorette party | Magazine

The evening before the most important day in every girl’s life is the bachelorette party. The question arises as to whose duty it is to organize and pay for the same – future bride, godmother or all friends together? Some brides organize them by themselves, but if you ask women from Belgrade, almost all of them think that their girlfriends should organize a bachelorette party.

According to the answers in the survey conducted by Prva Television, the biggest reason is a large financial cost. If you want everything to be perfect, the bachelorette party needs to be organized in advance. To begin with, provide all the props such as balloons, decorations, glasses, confetti and the currently most popular ribbons.

All props will cost up to 2,000 dinars, although it all depends on the number of girls. If you decide on a restaurant for six people, each girl should set aside 3,000 dinars. If the bride’s wish is to rent a raft or a house for the day, for that you need to allocate up to 600 euros, and with food and drinks 800. Here’s how the calculation looks like:

On this occasion, in the show “150 minutes” on Prva, three girls were guests – the bride, the godmother and a friend. In their case, the friends bore the expenses, and the young Slavica Uzelac pointed out that the godmother should not pay for everything herself. Kristina Mioč, who was the godmother, revealed that she bore the greatest responsibility for organizing the bachelorette party, but that she had the full support of her other friends.

“It is very interesting and challenging, but if you have girls who are cooperative, then everything is wonderful. I had the support of the bride’s sister, so the two of us bore the entire responsibility. As for me, it was a wonderful experience,” said the godmother. , while Tara Ristić, who found herself in the role of a friend, says yes there are no rules – while some young people bear the costs themselves, others share with their friends. What do you think? Vote!

