Who started the fight at the match between Vojvodina and Partizan | Sports

Although the handball was great, unfortunately the first game of the final series of the Arkus League playoffs will be remembered for the incident,

Izvor: Youtube/ARKUS league

We saw spectacular handball in the first match of the Arkus League final between Vojvodina and Partizan. The duel went into extra time, in the end Vojvodina won 32:28, but the match remained in the shadow of the big fight from the first half.

The referees of the match first failed to play contact when one of the players of Vojvodina caught Uroš Kojadinović, then they missed a few steps, and then the pivot of Partizan Vuk Lazović started very sharply on the Tunisian who plays in the position of left back for Vojvodina Aziza Aidi.

In the live broadcast, after that start, there was a slow-motion recording, and when the cameras returned to the field, we saw that a general fight broke out on the field. However, we didn’t see the moment that started it all. Check out what this fight looked like:

When you watch the footage of the match from the Arkus League cameras, you can see that after the start, Vuk Lazović approached Aziz, got in his face and threw something at him. The first to approach the Montenegrin representative was Bojan Rađenović from Vojvodina, and then Gregor Ocvirk came to him very furiously.

The experienced Slovenian defender was revolted by the behavior of Vuk Lazović and immediately pushed him, after which a general fight broke out on the field! Watch the moment:

Izvor: Youtube/ARKUS league

In the end, we waited a long time for the referee’s verdict on this match and the red card was given to Vuk Lazović, who started everything, and the blue cards were given to Gregor Ocvirk from Vojvodina and Boris Radivojević from Partizan, who will not have the right to play in the next match of the playoff series, which Wednesday from 18:00 the game at Banjka.

Boris Rojević, the coach of Vojvodina, was also excluded, and because of him another crowd started in this match. When everything seemed to have calmed down after the first conflict, one of the people from the Partizan coaching staff first argued with Rojević, and then pushed him from behind, which enraged him. Check out these moments:


01:34

Tuca Vojvodina Partizan
Izvor: RTS 2

Izvor: RTS 2

