According to news from the United Nations News website on January 19, the study found that,People who have previously been infected with COVID-19 and are vaccinated have the strongest protection against severe illness and hospitalization.Once infected and vaccinated, that is, “hybrid immunity” (hybrid immunity), which can prevent more than 97% of severe illness or hospitalization; calculated from the latest infection or vaccination time point, the protection period can be as long as 12 months.

The research paper, published in the “Lancet Infectious Diseases” journal on January 18, is a joint collaboration between WHO, the Unity Studies initiative and SeroTracker (SeroTracker). The level of infection, as well as the level of “mixed immunity” produced by infection with the virus and vaccination were systematically assessed.

For people who had received just two doses of the vaccine, the antibodies they produced were nearly 42 percent less effective at preventing infection after a year, the study said. Those who received the booster injection still had a protective efficiency of more than 46% 6 months after vaccination.

Antibodies produced by unvaccinated people after infection with the new crown are still relatively high in protection against severe illness and hospitalization one year after infection, nearly 75%, but the protection against infection will weaken to less than 25%. %.

The study showed that mixed immunization provided better protection, proving the benefits of vaccinating even after contracting the new crown.

Source of this article: The Paper, original title: “WHO Research: The immune protection formed by being infected with the new crown and vaccinated can last for one year”

