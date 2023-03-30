Idi Amin ruled Uganda for eight years. His methods were brutal.

Izvor: Printscreen/Youtube/AP Archive

Idi Amin ruled Uganda for eight years and his name is associated with brutal methods of government and pathological tendencies characteristic of monsters from the worst nightmares. He won power in 1971 as a member of the British forces. After that, he became so powerful and arrogant that he declared himself king of Scotland.

During his reign, Uganda became a country where human rights were violated in the most shameless way and political repression was carried out. He dealt with his political opponents in the most brutal way possible. He also carried out ethnic cleansing on an unprecedented scale.

Executions were often carried out in his presence. Many convicts ended their lives in the jaws of crocodiles, on the island where he was happy to stay. Witnesses of those shocking scenes later said that Idi Amina was fascinated by the sound of human bones breaking when bitten by bloodthirsty animals.. That was not the end of the madness that lasted eight years.

By his own admission, Idi Amin also ate human flesh, but, as he said, “only under duress.” Many human rights activists, they believed that Amin was a premeditated cannibal.

“I have eaten human flesh. It is very salty, even saltier than leopards“, he once explained.

Izvor: Shutterstock

It is terrible that some of the murders were broadcast on state television, but far more shocking events took place in the residence of Field Marshal Dr. Idi Amin. In addition to bloodthirsty rituals, Amin had a number of pathological se*sual tendencies that are beyond the reach of the imagination of a healthy person.

Idi Amin abolished the state law that limited Ugandans to monogamous marriage and introduced polygamy to the front doors of his presidential chambers. If he liked a woman, he would commit her to sexual relations without much thought. He brutally killed their family members or legal husbands. If any of them opposed him even then, a terrible punishment would follow – desecration of the genitals.

During his political rise and reign, Amin had several wives, and the lives of each of them were sealed with gruesome traumas.. It is speculated that he is behind left about forty children. Only two managed to feel the charms of a comfortable life. The number of lovers is unknown, and he was officially married to five women.

In 1974, Amin announced his divorce from his first wife, Maliama, on National Radio. She was a corpulent woman, about 2 meters tall, whom he married during the 1950s, while he was serving in the British army. Despite her family’s opposition, Maliamu wanted to marry twenty-eight-year-old Idi. She escaped execution twice during her life with Amina, and in the meantime her family collected money for her ransom, as was the custom in Uganda at the time.

The aggravating circumstance was that they already had several children. However, in the aforementioned 1974, she divorced Amin and managed to get her hands on Great Britain. There, her life ended in a car accident staged by the president’s intelligence officers.

Idi Amina’s second wife was Kaj Adroa, an intelligent and beautiful student at Makerere University. Idi was seeing her while he was married to his first wife, and when in 1966 she was accused by Parliament of participating in a gold robbery in the Congo, her name was linked to Amin because they visited the sites together.

There are numerous controversies surrounding her death. In the end, the main accused was Amin, because she allegedly became pregnant with another man. Before she performed a secret abortion in the capital’s hospital, Amin’s men rushed in at the head of him, killed the doctors and nurses. Then she was taken to the presidential palace, where she was massacred with axes in the presence of numerous officials and officers.. He then put the body back together and hung it up, as an example to anyone who would disappoint the great leader.

Another version of the death says that Kaj became pregnant with the murdered doctor, who wanted to perform an abortion, but the situation got out of control and Kaj passed away. The doctor then dismembered her body and put it in the trunk of a car that was found by government officials.

According to this version, Amin then found out the whole truth, found the doctor and the medical staff, and killed them for the crime he had committed. Very little is known about Idi Amin’s third wife. The leader of Uganda renounced her because of alleged infidelity. She managed to leave the country in 1972 by fleeing to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. She is known for a political statement in which she said that Amin would spare her Obote tribe from atrocities. Of course, after the escape, the tribe was left at the mercy of the dictator.

In 1974, Idi Amin made one of the most bizarre moves in his otherwise scandalous dictatorial career. He announced on national radio that he had divorced his three wives and that he had “only one” left – wife number four! He accused the first two “first ladies” of meddling in politics, and for Kaj he went so far as to declare her his cousin! All the women were later “attached” to having had lovers.

Nalongo Madina can be said to be the only one who had a status close to the first lady, but during her life with Idi Amin, she suffered severe abuse. During an argument that took place in 1975, the dictator slapped her so hard that the unfortunate woman’s jaw broke from the force of the blow..

Nevertheless, Madina was with Idi Amin all the time, even after the murderous offensives of the Tanzanian army that announced the end of the dictatorship. Together with him, she reached Libya, where he offered hospitality to Amin Muamer Gaddafi. During her exile, she constantly appealed to the new leadership of Uganda to pardon her husband and ensure his safe return to his homeland. Nothing came of it, and Amin spent the last days of his life together with Madina in Saudi Arabia. He died there in 2003 as a result of kidney failure, and was treated in the King Faisal Special Hospital.

Sara Kiolaba, also known by her stage name “deadly Sara”, was the fifth and last surviving wife of Idi Amin. She met her future husband when she was 19 years old and when she was working as a go-go player. They got married in 1975 and had three children, but Sara refused to go into exile with her husband.

Instead, she managed to find her way to England. In London, she ran a restaurant and later a hair salon. She died of cancer in 2015, outliving her husband by a full 12 years.

(WORLD/Historical entertainer)