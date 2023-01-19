Original title: Japan and India’s military performances, who will win the US-Russia original fighter jet competition?

In the face of the so-called “regional threats” becoming more serious, Japan and India launched the first joint military exercise of fighter jets on January 16. During the 11-day military exercise, the F15 fighter jets made in the United States and the Su-30MKI fighter jets made in Russia fly together.

The military exercise will be held at Baili Air Force Base in Ibaraki Prefecture and Iruma Air Force Base in Saitama Prefecture, Japan.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Japan, four F2 and four F15 fighter jets of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, the Indian Air Force sent four Su-30MKI fighter jets, two C17 transport planes and an Il-78 aerial refueling plane, as well as an air tanker consisting of about 150 A contingent of soldiers.

The exercise was postponed due to the pandemic in early 2020, following an agreement between the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries at the first “2+2” security conference in New Delhi.

Japan and India are part of what is known as a quartet of security frameworks that also includes the United States and Australia. The group is seen as a check on potential rivals.

Tokyo is modernizing its military and expanding military cooperation with Indo-Pacific and Western partners as regional military threats mount.

The F15 fighter and the Su-30MKI fighter are both air superiority fighters and are considered the “best air fighter” in the world. This joint military exercise may be very beneficial to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force for training on Su-30MKI fighter jets.

The Japan Air Self-Defense Force may improve its tactical capabilities to deal with Soviet fighters and enhance Japanese fighter pilots’ understanding of the basic capabilities of Su-30MKI fighters, including maneuverability, cruising range, fuel consumption, and maintenance turnaround time. The data is crucial for Japanese military strategists and fighter pilots to prepare for a potential conflict.

The F15 Eagle has an advantage over the Su-30MKI in terms of top speed. The top speed of the Su-30MKI can reach Mach 2, while the top speed of the F15 is slightly higher than Mach 2.5. In addition, the F15 Eagle fighter has a maximum range of 3,900 kilometers, while the Su-30 has a range of 3,000 kilometers.

Both fighters can carry a variety of armaments.

In addition, the Indian version of the Su-30 has advanced Israeli and French avionics and electronic warfare systems, giving it an advantage over the standard Su-30 fighter, which will help Japanese fighter pilots prepare for air combat scenarios within visual range.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: