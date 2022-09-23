A meeting of Chinese leaders (Credit: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

[See China September 23, 2022 News]The Chinese Communist PartycentralThe General Office recently released the ‘promoting leading cadres’Can go up and down‘, lists 15 situations in which leading cadres are not suitable for their current positions, and requires “unblocking the channels under cadres”.

Article 4 of the regulations states that the key issue is “solving the problems that can be solved”, and requires that the problems that can be solved should be guided by Xi Jinping’s thought. Some observers suddenly realized that Xi Jinping, the top leader of the party, should not be included in this list. No exception.

Some commentators pointed out that the ability to go up and down is a sword in the hands of the supreme leader, let you go up, you go up, let you go down, you go down. “Those who obey me prosper, those who oppose me go down.” Some people think that this is a sign of a showdown at a critical moment, whoever counteracts will be the next!

Some analysts believe that Xi used this to increase the rhythm of clearing the party. From the central to the local, he replaced his own people and continued to centralize power and implement his will.

Because this regulation of the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China was introduced less than a month before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, it caused a lot of discussion. The media ‘Hong Kong 01’, which is regarded as a pro-Beijing, said in an article on September 21: “As the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is entering the countdown, the Central Office’s introduction of this ‘regulation’ can not help but cause people’s imaginations. Observation on condition of anonymity A source revealed to ‘Hong Kong 01’ that the personnel changes of the 20th National Congress will be very large this time, and the introduction of the ‘regulations’ may indicate that the 20th National Congress of personnel storm is coming.”

The regulations this time are a revision of the 2015 trial regulations. Articles 4, 5, and 6 of the 2015 regulations all have clear regulations on retirement at age and expiration of the term of office. Article 6 stipulates more clearly, ” Strictly implement the tenure system for leading cadres, the term of office, the number of terms and the maximum term of office, and generally shall not be extended.” In the new regulations, the provisions related to retirement at age and the expiration of the term of office have disappeared. Analysis of ‘Hong Kong 01’, “This may indicate that some ‘rules’ of the CCP’s personnel changes in the past are no longer static, but are oriented by political needs and break the rules according to the current situation.” Does this mean that according to the highest The will of the leader to distribute?

The term of office, the number of sessions and the maximum term of office all have clear meanings, that is, there is a problem of “getting off at the right time”. Since the 1980s, it has been regarded as the “biggest achievement” of the CCP’s political system reform, that is, the top leadership People implement a tenure system, with two terms of five years each, and the former general secretary Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin got off at the appointed time.

Why don’t these articles exist anymore? Quite simply, in 2018, Xi Jinping abolished the presidential term system through the “constitution amendment”, and the above items have no reason to exist.

Although this ‘regulation’ is clearly stated in the first place, it is necessary to “adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era…”, some people think that this is a bit of a double-edged sword against Xi Jinping’s sabotage of the party People with internal rules and overlords can also use it as an example. The ‘Interim Provisions on the Position System for Leading Cadres in the Party and Government’ will continue to be effective. Xi has been in office for two terms. , or abide by the rules of the party, let’s go.

The key issue depends on Xi’s re-election. At this moment, the ‘rules’ are issued. Some analysts believe that this shows that there are many people who are dissatisfied with Xi Jinping. Therefore, this ‘rules’ must be issued to suppress.

Although most observers believe that Xi Jinping’s re-election at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is basically not a problem, some people familiar with China‘s political situation do not think it is done. Cai Xia, a former professor at the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, holds this view. Therefore, in her opinion, before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the internal struggle of the CCP will intensify.

The Voice of America quoted an insider from the second generation of red who has worked in the CCP system for a long time as saying that anti-Xi re-election is the mainstream among the second generation of red and the system. Basically, 90% do not support it, and there is a strong demand for getting off at the station.

Gao Wenqian, an expert on the history of the Communist Party of China, told VOA that since this year, Xi has made every effort to form an alliance between China and Russia, insist on clearing it, and break the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. If he is re-elected, his power will also shrink.

These factors may partly explain why such a “can go up and down” regulation was introduced on the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Some netizens commented: Those who stand in the way, those who do not belong to others, be prepared to implement the ‘regulations’ Bar.

Source: RFI

