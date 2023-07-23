Who will play for Serbia at the World Cup | Sports

Who will Pešić lead to Mundobasket in the end?

Source: MNPress/MONDO/Uroš Arsić

At the same time, this also means that Serbia has the biggest problem with the main position – playmaker. Aleksa Avramović is imposed as the first solution for that place, they can also transfer the ball Bogdan Bogdanović and Nemanja Nedovićit was supposed to be there Fire Jaramaz who has not sufficiently recovered from the injury… If Vasa is definitely not on tomorrow’s list of coach Pešić, it will be a huge blow for the “eagles”. Especially if we add to that that Miloš Teodosić, who was not part of the team at the European Championship, will not go.

Who are the sure passengers for a place among the 12? It’s hard to say, but if things stay like this they are Bogdan Bogdanović, Aleksa Avramović, Nemanja Nedović, Marko Gudurić and Nikola Milutinov. With the absence of Vasa and Jaramaz, it should have been there Vanja Marinkovićand without Jokić there should be room for Dusan Ristic. Bogdanović is also the new captain of the national team. Playing for the jersey with the Serbian coat of arms was never in question for him. He was always there and he would have been one of the main players at last year’s Eurobasket if he hadn’t been injured…



See description

IS THERE AN END? WITHOUT JOKIĆ, KALINA AND VASA! Who will play for Serbia anyway?

Hide description

Source: KSS/Dragana StjepanovićNo. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: MN PressNo. image: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: MN PressNo. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: MN PressNo. picture: 5 5 / 5

Of the players who are closer to the list, there is certainly Dejan Davidovac, and in the competition us Ognjen Dobrić, Filip Petrushev, Luka Mitrović and Alen Smailagić. It is expected that he will appear at the preparations Uroš Trifunović, Balša Koprivica, Boriša Simanić, Aleksa Radanov and Jovan Novak.

As for the players who had a greater number of matches in the national team, they should not be left out Danilo Anđušić, Nemanja Bjelica and Marko Jagodić Kuridža. Danilo was recently with the national team, injuries are a problem with Nemanja, while Marko turned 36 in May and Kai rewarded him with the captain’s armband for several matches in the World Cup qualifiers.

Let’s remind you once again, there is certainly no Lučić, Teodosić and certain on the list Boban Marjanović. On Monday, coach Pešić appeared in front of the media and announced a wider list of players. Then the picture around the potential 12 should be much clearer…

BONUS VIDEO:

00:21 Pešić and Ataman are arguing Source: MONDO

Source: MONDO

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

