Who will replace Marcell Jacobs at the European Team Championship? The choice is almost natural…

Marcell Jacobs will not participate in the upcoming European Athletics Team Championships 2023, continental review by nations in the context of the European Games 2023 in Poland. The blue champion of the global sprint, Olympic gold medalist in Tokyo in the 100m and in the 4×100m relay, has decided to give up the event due to injury to try to recover better in view of the World Championships in Budapest at the end of August.

At this point a question arises: who will replace Jacobs for the colors in the 100 meters in Chorzow? In reality, the choice of the tricolor technical staff is almost natural considering the performance of our sprinters this season, net of any last-minute physical setbacks or alternative schedules.

In absentia of the European record holder on the straight, Samuel Ceccarelli indeed, he proved to be the leading candidate for the call-up. The 23-year-old from Massa, continental indoor champion in the 60 meters in Istanbul last March 4, boasts the best Italian performance of the year also on the 100m after running in 10″13 at the seasonal outdoor debut in Florence at the Golden Gala.

What Marcell Jacobs did: new injury, no European team championships. Recovery times

To look for alternative names, you have to bother the young Lorenzo Simonelli (10 “25 two weeks ago in the rain in Rome, but 110hs specialist), Eric Marek (10″ 34 SB), Marco Ricci (10” 35 SB) and Matteo Melluzzo (10″36 SB), with the last two already recently involved in the 4×100 relay project to try to qualify the Bel Paese for the World Cup.

Photo: Lapresse