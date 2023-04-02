The last four years have been quite turbulent for Finland, between the coronavirus pandemic, the decision to join NATO after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and an ever-higher public debt. Yet the victory in the parliamentary elections scheduled for April 2 will come from the same parties that in the last elections of 2019 came just a few thousand votes away: the Social Democrats of outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin, the National Coalition Party (PCN), centre-right, and the Finns, an extreme right-wing populist party.

In 2019, the Social Democrats finished first, beating the Finns by around 8,000 votes and the NCP by 23,000. To date “these three parties are given so close that on Sunday each of them could indicate the new leader”, has explained on Finnish public TV Tuomo Turja, of the polling institute Taloustutkimus. In Finland we vote with a proportional system with preferences. There is no formal automatism, but in practice it is up to the party with the most votes to indicate the prime minister or prime minister.

Marin is 37 years old, she has been in office since 2019 and in the first part of her mandate there was a lot of talk, even in European and international newspapers, about the fact that she was a young woman: at the time of her office she was the youngest prime minister in the world. In the first months of her mandate, the Marin government, supported by a very broad coalition ranging from centrists to the radical left, has increased parental leave to seven months for women and men and promoted measures very ambitious on the transition to a more sustainable economy, among other things. In the second part Marin has gone through some difficulties related to a small scandal about his presence at a private party, and a complicated reform on the rights of the Sami minority, then failed because it reached the conclusion too close to the parliamentary elections.

Above all, however, in the last three years Marin has had to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a country with which Finland shares 1,340 kilometers of land border and with which it lost a war in 1939 which cost it about a tenth of its territory. Russia’s new aggressiveness has greatly shifted Finnish public opinion, which after decades of transversal support for military neutrality has now for a year been quite convinced of joining NATO, the military alliance of Western countries, which it will officially join in coming months, after the procedure started by the Marin government.

– Read also: Finland will eventually join NATO

Despite these turmoil, Finland remains a decidedly stable country, which has never stopped growing economically since the 2015 recession, and which according to an annual survey since 2018 is the country where people are the happiest in the world . This last turbulent period has therefore not had particular consequences on the political level: the parties that gather the greatest consensus have been the same for years, all given around 20 percent of the votes: the Social Democrats, the PCN and the Finns, who up to a few they were once known as True Finns.

During the electoral campaign one of the most discussed political issues favored the latter two: at the moment they are in opposition but the latest polls show them a thread further compared to the Social Democrats. NCP and Finns have strongly attacked the Marin government for increasing public debt, arrived at 71 percent of GDP compared to 65 percent in 2019, the year of Marin’s inauguration.

These are little worrying numbers and all in all understandable for a government that has increased public spending to counter the consequences first of the pandemic and then of the energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine, as many European countries have done in the last two years. They remain unusual for a Northern European country: Sweden, for example, has a public debt of around 35 per cent of GDP, Denmark around 33. It is a value slightly above the EU average, and much below the Italian one, which is around 150 percent.

The NCP and the Finns argue that the Marin government should have been more cautious with public finances, given the more complicated starting situation compared to neighboring countries. In 2021 the Elinkeinoelämän tutkimuslaitos, a think tank close to the centre-right, he had already accused the Marin government of wanting to “destroy the future of the country” with the increase in public spending, which he says is excessive.

However, Marin remains quite popular among the electorate: in December a poll was published for the newspaper Helsingin sanomat newspaper had shown that 64 per cent of Finns believe Marin did “very well” or “fairly well” as prime minister. Commentators cite this data to explain why the Social Democrats still have a chance of winning a relative majority of votes, despite four years of government not exactly easy. “It is rare that the consensus for a prime minister does not decrease at the end of the legislature: for Finnish politics it is a novelty”, has explained a BBC News Jenni Karimaki, a political scientist at the University of Helsinki.

This situation – a high consensus for both the opposition parties and for Marin – could also produce peculiar results: for example a centre-right coalition government between the Social Democrats and the PCN, with Marin prime minister but a more moderate government programme, especially on economic issues. Neither the Social Democrats nor the NCP said they were against this hypothesis.

The third party that contends for the relative majority is that of the Finns, which for about ten years now has obtained percentages close to 20 per cent in parliamentary elections, without ever exceeding it. For a year and a half the party has been led by Riikka Purra, a 45-year-old former teacher who won the internal party primary by promoting a line very hard on immigration: among other things, he would like Finland not to accept any asylum requests, and has been asking for some time to reduce public spending for some ethnic minorities. Marine he defined the Finns «an openly racist party», a very harsh and somewhat unusual criticism in Finnish electoral campaigns.

Purra responded by saying that his party “has nothing to hide or be ashamed of with respect to our values”, and especially in recent times has been trying to gather a cross-party protest vote, against the political class and the more institutional parties: many have noted for example that he is betting a lot on TikTok, where he has a very active profileto try to intercept a piece of young people with little interest in politics, who usually don’t vote or decide who to vote for at the last minute.

In any case, the elections have already begun, and there is little time left to convince the electorate. From 22 to 28 March, voters were able to cast their ballots early at open polling stations throughout the country, regardless of their constituency. He has already voted this way 40 percent of the electoratei.e. 1,710,199 people, the highest figure ever for early voting.