who won between Friends and The Masked Singer

Listen to TV, last night’s Auditel data

There is no contest between The Masked Singer and Amici, who again this week in TV ratings tarmac Milly Carlucci’s program with 4,323,000 spectators for a share of 27.9%. The unveiling of the black squirrel totaled only 1,809,000 spectators with a 14.8% share.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on Listen to TV, last night’s Auditel data

There is no race between The Masked Singer ed Friends of Maria De Filippi, that also this week to the you listen to tv asphalt the program of Milly Carlucci with 4,323,000 spectators for a share of 27.9%. The unveiling of the black squirrel Valeria Marini totaled only 1,809,000 spectators with a 14.8% share. A worrying result to say the least for the fate of the flagship network show, which probably reached its swan song, in need of an outstretched leg surgery.

No mask for Amici, the winning recipe

Friends of Maria De Filippi this week also wins by foot, once again coming close to the 30% share. How does it do it? Simple, without masks, offering the show that unites the whole family in front of the TV, not just the younger target. Thanks to the talents who have developed very strong fandoms, active on social networks botharrival of previews both during the evening episodes; the judges headed by Cristiano Malgioglio, King Midas of television juries and astute creator of internal dynamics, like the one with Giuseppe Giofrè; the teachers, who are increasingly putting on a separate show with their challenges, first of all the magnetic CuccaLo (Lorella Cuccarini and Emanuel Lo). Granitica the presenter Maria De Filippi, who would now be able to conduct the program even from the sofa at home.

The TV ratings of the other generalist networks

Let’s see in detail the TV ratings of the other generalist networks. On Rai2 FBI totaled 1,125,000 spectators (5.9%) and FBI International 951,000 spectators (5.4%) while the young network of Mediaset, Italia1, with the film The Lost World: Jurassic Park closed with 804,000 spectators (4.7%). On Rai3 the new edition of Fifth dimension. The future is already here 653,000 spectators with 3.9% while on Rete4 Bomber 649,000 spectators (3.7%). On La7 Eden – A planet to save 536,000 spectators with 3.4%. On Tv8 Sprint MotoGP – GP Americas 701,000 spectators (3.8%). Sul Nove The perfect robbery 246,000 spectators (1.4%).