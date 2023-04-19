Whose genetics are carried by the Serbs | Info

Experts and scientific researchers answered questions about the genetics of Serbs.

Source: youtube.com/RTS Squaring the Circle – Official Channel

Experts and scientific researchers gathered around the Serbian DNA Project and the Society of Serbian Genealogists “Poreklo” answered questions whose genetics are carried by the Serbs, and whose other peoples from the area of ​​Southeast Europe have a common ancestor and how close we are to each other by blood. They have been researching Serbian and other genera and their genetics for yearsthat is, the haplogroups that dominate them.

The team, which consisted of geneticists, biologists, archaeologists, historians, IT engineers and many other people from technical professions, pointed out that in our country, despite the myth that there was no migration of Slavs and that Serbs have been natives of the Balkans since the Vinča civilization, they point out that in our the most represented haplogroup shared by all Slavic peoples. This, as they say, proved the theory about the migration of Slavs to these areas.

“You can follow the analysis of genetic material for a very long time in the past and on the basis of that classify people into different haplogroups. From the old ones to the groups that came out of Africa, to the slightly younger and youngest ones, which were created by the separation of haplogroups.” he told in one of the episodes of the show “Squaring the Circle”, says Dušan Kekkarević from the Center for Forensic and Molecular Genetics.

Conspiracy theories about Serbs in this area

Comparative analyzes of our distant ancestors and today’s Serbs showed that more than a third of male descendants of Serbs have Slavic genetics, i.e. haplogroup I2A.

“If we are talking about an estimate of how old that group I2 is, it is over 37,000 years old. The branches that are present among the Serbs are about 2,300 or 2,400 years old. They are very young and they occupy over 35 percent,” says Jovica Krtinić from the Society of Genealogists “Poreklo”.

When it comes to the region, Krtinić points out that there is a big difference between Muslims in Bosnia and those who live in the Raška region. The research was also carried out in the area of ​​Kosovo and Metohija, within which the Gorani were also included, and Krtinić points out that the geneticists encountered a big surprise there.

“It was a big surprise, because at least four or five haplogroups were found there. There were also these Slavic ones, typical for Serbs, but also those from the Old Balkans. Although the community is small, it is very heterogeneous, which speaks of its antiquity in this area,” he says. Krtinic

When it comes to Croatia, those from the area of ​​Dalmatia have more Serbian genes, while the rest of Croatia, in the Chakavian and Kajkavian parts, has an increased presence of haplogroup I1a. Haplogroup R1a is present in 16 percent of tested Serbs, while haplogroup E is present in as many as 20 percent of tested Serbs.

Vasojević and Bjelopavlić carriers of the Old Balkan haplogroup

It is connected to the southern parts not only of Serbia, but also of the Balkans. In our country, it is most common among Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija, but also among those who come from the Vasojevići, Kuči, Bjelopavlići tribes. Vasojević and Bjelopavlić carriers of the Old Balkan haplogroup

“They are dominated by haplogroup E, which in some sense can be called Old Balkan. It has certainly been present for thousands of years, but they are also very different from each other. On the one hand, the Vasojevićs are about 4,000 years away from their common ancestor. This haplogroup is on areas even before the nations we know today were formed,” says Krtinić.

Due to the division of haplogroups over the centuries, the old Serbian families in Sirinićka and Sredačka parishes today have haplogroups that are characteristic of Catalonia and Sardinia and are not found among other peoples in the Balkans.

“We are in such a terrain where many migrations and invaders have passed. We have traces of Celts, Normans, the big surprise is that there are only traces of Turkish genetics, the Serbs do not have the genetics typical of the peoples of Anatolia. This is only found in the Muslim part of the Serbian population.” , says Krivokapić.

The most similar to Serbs are the neighboring nations, Bosniaks and Croats. They are the closest to us. There are also Macedonians, which is normal, archaeologist Dušan Vukosavljević points out. Among the peoples of the former Yugoslavia, the Slavic gene is the most prevalent, they say in the “RTS” emcee “Squaring the Circle”.

“That conclusion was reached mostly on the basis of population genetics. By conducting tests across Europe, it was observed that the most widespread among all Slavs are the same haplogroups. They exactly coincide with the spread of the Slavs in the period from the transition from antiquity to the Middle Ages. There are archaeogenetic findings from Russia, where from In the 11th or 12th century, skeletons were found that carried that young branch of I2yp 196, thereby proving that it was present among the Slavs,” says archaeologist Vukosavljević.

The question arises, can these researches destroy some myths and change the learned things from history?

“So far, it is evident that genetics provides answers to the question of migration. We can hear various myths that there was no migration and that we all come from one ancestor. But the Serbs as a people are heterogeneous and as such have various influences. It is obvious that it is not a myth that there was no migration“, says Krtinić.

Skeletons from Lepenski Vir, Vinča and other oldest civilizations

Several years ago, research was done on skeletons by an international team, and the research showed that the peoples of the Vinča civilization were carriers of haplogroups that are very rare today.

“Research has shown that these are the ancestral groups of some haplogroups that were found in the Mediterranean, even in Africa and in the area of ​​Western Europe,” archeologist Vukosavljević once said in the TV show “Squaring the Circle” on RTS.

(Mondo/RTS)