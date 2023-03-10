Adrijana Čečik, one of the most famous adult film actresses, revealed why women in this industry retire early.

Adriana Čečik, winner of numerous prestigious awards in various categories of the adult industry, revealed why actors retire early. She explained that the industry doesn’t offer retirement plans and that it’s important to plan for the long term, even for actresses in their twenties who have grown-up careers.

“Many people think that women retire early because their bodies don’t look like they used to. In fact, the ultimate goal is to build a name and brand that is already your own. The truth is that none of us want to stay in this industry. We want a brand that will make money long after we can no longer shoot,” said Adrijana, who earned millions thanks to filming these films.

Adrijana openly talks about the fact that many people constantly disparage her because she is part of the adult industry. On social networks, she is often confronted with parts of recordings in which she is the main actor, with descriptions that haters publicly mock her. Adrijana decided to shut their mouths and published a photo of the collection of awards on the networks. More precisely, 11 golden statues. She wrote that she will never understand why they criticize her, given that she voluntarily chose her career, which she is not ashamed of.

Let’s remind you, Adrijana almost didn’t get hurt in one set. She broke her spine after jumping into a “pool” filled with foam pillows. She was invited to an event in San Diego, where she and her arch-rival had to knock each other off the podium, using rubber poles in a Gladiator-style fight. Adrijana had several operations and today she feels better.

