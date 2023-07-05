Why am I afraid to take a taxi in Kinshasa? ~1+ with Mejeh

Leaving your office, restaurant or church and taking a cab home or somewhere else should be one of the most normal things to do without fear. But in Kinshasa, this exercise which seems rather banal has become very complicated. Young people, old people and even children are being kidnapped day and night in bus stops and especially on the boulevard du 30 juin, which has become the epicenter of the phenomenon.

In Kinshasa, walking freely is a right that is beginning to be restricted. Every morning, we learn news about the kidnapping of the brother of such a neighbor or the sister of such a colleague. Even on social media, not a single day passes without publishing wanted notices for such and such a person and worse even announcing the disappearance of a whole bus, a situation that arouses concern and mistrust within the population. This climate of fear disrupts the daily life and tranquility of the Kinshasa population. Anxious families, often left without news of their loved ones for several days, not knowing what to do.

The fate reserved for the victims remains mysterious. Traumatized, some are found but with a loss of speech. Several questions arise behind this phenomenon, and several hypotheses arise following all that the victims suffer, which I will discuss in this article.

Boulevard of June 30, place Socimat. Photo credit: Maria Maba

Organ trafficking

Some bodies found across the city would, according to some doctors, show signs of extreme violence. Most of these body would be missing some organs, often kidneys, heart, pancreas etc. Not wanting to put themselves in danger by going on TV to denounce these facts, these doctors use digital technology: they proceed by recording audios which are transferred several times in WhatsApp groups to raise awareness and warn the population against these criminals. But despite their efforts to want to protect the population in their own way, some people are trapped again and again, because lifeless bodies in need of organs keep being found. This hypothesis begins to be confirmed over time.

Could poverty be at the root of this scourge?

The greater the poverty, the higher the crime rate and the kidnapping rate escalates across the city. THE kidnappings and ransoms were stories that we followed in Nigerian or American films, but this nasty reality has unfortunately become a daily experience of Kinshasa people in recent times. These networks of criminals kidnap strangers, hide them somewhere and do everything to contact their families asking for ransoms. Our families are very poor and only a few manage to pay the amounts requested. For the majority, it is a real desolation because they do not know where to find these sums even after the members of their families have contributed something. And unfortunately these victims are killed. But for the lucky ones, they are sometimes found outside the city unable to say a word.

Municipality of Matete. Photo credit: Street Photographer

Mode of operation

These kidnappers kidnap people of all ages, the main thing is to have what they are looking for. They disguise themselves as taxi drivers, traveling through the city in small Toyota Ist brand cars painted in yellow, used for public transport. They show up at bus stops, offer their services, reserving the middle seat for a customer who will get on and later realize that he or she is trapped and will be drugged afterwards. Often, the victims are brought very far, to the other end of town or worse to the provinces, tied up, beaten up, some girls are raped. Miraculously, some victims are released without ever seeing their executioners again. What is most intriguing about this situation is the fact that these kidnappers even use the personal vehicles, that is, those without the yellow paint. And the most serious are the kidnappings of entire buses, much more the Mercedes 207 brand buses, having the capacity to contain 20 to 24 passengers on board.

Government resolutions

With the aim of combating this scourge, the provincial Minister of the Interior had announced, in a press release published on June 26, the measures taken to counter these networks of kidnappers. He had decided to prohibit the circulation of taxis with smoked windows and asked them to replace them with clear windows, to always drive with the windows down, respecting the limitation of the number of passengers for motorcycles, the mandatory visible display by taxis, taxi-buses and motorcycles of the identification number, reporting by carriers of intruders in their corporations.

Measures that we find rather weak, because despite this, young people continue to disappear mysteriously. The identity of these thugs is still unknown, one would think that they are people without conscience, but we are wrong all along the line. Last Wednesday, June 28, the military arrested two police officers who were about to kidnap a lady. We who thought that the police had the mission to protect the population and its property, we find ourselves faced with a situation where it is they who make us live the worst.

« I had understood that there was eel under rock. I asked him to let me down, after exchanging words, I finally managed to get off. He leaves, makes a U-turn and comes back to where I was, he swings ”obiki” at me, which means in French ”you have escaped beautiful” ». Bem’s Badjoko testimonial

This gentleman whom I name Roger, wishing to testify anonymously, tells us the story of his brother’s kidnapping and who subsequently lost his speech. ” My brother, a model family man, had left home one morning to go to work. At the bus stop, he took a taxi into town, he was sitting in the middle of two men who were starting to converse with the front passenger and the driver. Of course he didn’t understand what was happening, a few minutes later he felt a prick in his neck, that’s how he fell asleep, and woke up in the town of Matadi, capital of the province of Kongo-Central. Panicked, he didn’t understand where he was or how he got there. Having seen him troubled, the locals took him to the nearest parish to see the priest and explain to him what was happening. After a period of calm, my brother remembered what had happened, he even remembers that our little brother had a doctor friend who worked in this city, he indicated the hospital. The priest makes the effort to contact the hospital and finally the doctor, who even arrives in pajamas. The doctor managed to reach my brother in Kinshasa, that’s how we found him, but what we don’t understand in the family, what since then he doesn’t speak anymore, he looks at the people around him without saying a word, his condition puts us in total chaos ».

Bem’s Badjokojournalist presenter of the show Platter of honor, tells us how he escaped being kidnapped twice on the boulevard du 30 juin. ” I was coming back from work with a fellow editor, Djanny Nkodia, it was around 11 p.m., the boulevard was almost empty, we had finally taken a taxi to the Huilerie roundabout, there was already a passenger in front who, incidentally, was talking to the driver, we got on and there was a 3rd passenger who joined us and got on too. Along the way, I was very curious to understand the content of the driver’s conversation with the other gentleman. To my surprise, every time they spoke in coded language, the driver looked at me through the rearview mirror, then suddenly the passenger next to him started to roll up the windows, I told him why are you rolling up the windows, he told me replied that he was getting cold. Having understood that it was a particularly very dangerous situation that was taking place, I demanded the driver to let us get off, he answers me but you have not yet arrived at your destination, he was starting to accelerate, it’s like that’s what I brutalized him, which pushed him to release a sudden brake, we got off in stride my friend and I, the driver left as quickly as possible without even asking for the money for the trip we had traveled ».

And to continue: 3 weeks ago, I left work, but it was at 10 p.m. and I was alone that time. I walked along the boulevard du 30 juin to the central station, there was almost no car, I was waiting for a motorbike that could take me to the Bon Marché district, in the commune of Barumbu. A few minutes later, a biker shows up and we even negotiated his price for the trip, and suddenly I see someone appear out of nowhere coming up behind me. I found it normal and we set off. Arrived in a bend, the biker should normally take the left, but to my surprise, he took the right. Surprised, I ask him why this change of route, he answers me very vaguely, I had understood that he had something wrong. I asked him to let me down, after exchanging words, I finally managed to get off. He leaves, makes a U-turn and comes back to where I was, he swings ”obiki” at me, which means in French ”you have escaped beautiful”. A situation that traumatized me and I created an association of young people so that we could organize peaceful marches to denounce this phenomenon. ».

Photo credit: Maria Maba

These two victims may have had the chance that the others will never have, this chance to succeed in escaping from their executioners, and to be alive to tell the story. Others are not even entitled to a simple burial because their bodies are never found.

Carla Dallassecretary in an architectural firm, expressed herself in these terms: I still have cold blood in my veins when I think of our colleague Exupéry who has now been 3 years since he disappeared. He was going home after college and never arrived. Until this day, it is not known what became of him, if he is still alive or already dead, what is true, what his family did not stop looking for him, but more time passes , the more difficult it is to find a missing person, especially in Kinshasa. We will probably never know what happened to him. ».

Photo credit: Carla Dallas

The government must take this situation, which is creating fear among the population, more seriously. The measures they have taken are not bad, but they are ineffective. We should strengthen the patrols day and night, yes, we really need it. Mobilize a fund that will allow the deployment of intelligence and police officers across the city and borders to infiltrate taxis and bus taxis, in this way, many of these networks will be dismantled.

Furthermore, we salute the work of the Congolese National Police which was able to arrest about twenty of these criminals and exposed them to the press for possible complaints from the victims.

