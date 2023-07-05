Why are you smiling ? ~ Cellulose

There is a question that I am often asked. It’s a bit more annoying than the “where are you from?” », from the locals or the inevitable « how long have you lived here? from foreigners. Questions I want to answer “from planet Earth” and “emigration is not a competition! “, respectively.

So the unpleasant question is: why are you smiling? And it’s not the tender version “why are you smiling, my little cabbage?” but rather the accusatory question similar to “why did you hurt him?” or “Why did you lie to me? », as if it were something serious « the accused would like to tell us once and for all why is he smiling?! “.

For what ?

It doesn’t concern you, it’s a free country as far as I know. And I too am free, free to decide when I smile, when I laugh, when I breathe, when I like and when I don’t like. Because I managed, thanks to my spirit and wisdom, to become master of myself and I can decide what I do with my lips and my teeth. More than that would be missing! Plato would be proud.

For what ?

What do you mean exactly? Because it was the only option, of course! People think they have control and “decide” things when this is far from true. We think we’re free simply because we don’t know what drives our impulses and urges. Spinoza would be happy.

For what ?

Well because I’m happy, aren’t you? Isn’t sunlight enough for you? And the laughter of a child, the intoxicating smell of hot croissants, the melody of a crispy baguette, the coolness of a beer in summer, isn’t that enough? – What do you mean, alcohol is bad for your health? Brief.

Why are you smiling then?

Because this world is a matter of politeness and diplomacy and because we are better off smiling than frowning. Because all these years, among people who never really say what they think, made me never really say what I think. And because in my head, I’m an excellent actress. – How do you say actor? My mistake.

In the end, and this stays between us, I smile because I’m tired. I’m tired of doing what I have to do and being what I have to be, tired of being someone for someone else. I smile because my grandmother died nine thousand kilometers from here, because my friend is in the hospital fighting cancer, because I have to finish a thesis and I still can’t find accommodation in this city. I smile because everything has been making me cry lately and I try not to lose my composure, to get up early in the morning. And I smile too because I don’t want to be a victim, I don’t want people to feel sorry for me.

I smile because the depression made me lose all hope for the future. I smile for this moment, there, now. I’m smiling because that’s all I have left, because despite my best efforts, I haven’t been able to get any superpowers other than the power to make my face and my world a little less ugly with a little movement. of the face.

So next time, if you see me smiling, don’t ask me why, smile with me and shut up. If, on the other hand, you see me not smiling, come closer and hug me or go fast and far, because chances are I’m about to cry.