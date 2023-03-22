Home World Why Coca-Cola in Mecca is different from ordinary | Magazine
Why do you think the taste of Coca-Cola from McDonald’s is different compared to the one we buy in supermarkets?

There is hardly a person who cannot resist McDonald’s food, but no meal is a meal without a Coke. Fans of carbonated drinks know how pleasant such drinks are after a full stomach, so much so that they often can’t even explain why. However, it’s no secret that many people think that the famous Coca-Cola from McDonald’s is different from the one we buy at newsagents, stores and supermarkets. Do you know why?

Nothing is accidental, but well planned. There are two factors that affect the taste you get in Mecca: the containers in which the Coke is stored and the types of straws used. We are talking about two companies that have been cooperating since 1955 and that have made every effort to make customers notice the taste.

In fact, Coca-Cola is not a pure drink that comes from a McDonald’s machine. It’s about syrup and water, but these two ingredients are always kept separately. When ordering, both ingredients come together as they are poured from the tap, and this trick results in a fresh taste. In addition, McDonald’s makes sure that the syrup level is standard. Thus, there are 40 grams of sugar in a small Coca-Cola. Believe it or not, that was also taken into account the ice that is placed cannot affect the sugar level. The syrup is previously cooled, and this means that the drink will be carbonated longer.

In addition to the syrup, the water should also be kept at a cool temperature. This procedure is achieved thanks to insulated pipes. The syrup is stored in containers made of steel, and the straws are not unnecessarily wide. They were introduced on purpose, and the reason is greater carbonation. If you look carefully at the video in which the McDonald’s employee pours Coca-Cola, you will see that during the pouring of the beverage it’s the turn of water, the turn of coke. See:

