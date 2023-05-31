Home » Why Codacons denounced WINDTRE
WindTre was called by Codacons to compensate the damages caused to a user of the capital who for two weeks has been unable to use two telephone lines due to technical problems on the network. The consumers’ association has in fact presented a formal warning to the telephone operator ordering payment of the moral and material damages suffered by the consumer, quantified at 500 euros.

“For two weeks the two users registered to the WindTre customer have been affected by a malfunction that makes them unusable: the service is interrupted and the user and his cohabitants have not obtained, despite multiple complaints, the restoration of the lines – explains Codacons – In addition to the obvious damage due to the absence of a line, we point out the total unsuitability of the WindTre Spa customer service, given that the user also had difficulty speaking with an operator, due to the very long waiting times and, above all, voice assistant who continually asks if the modem is working, without giving the possibility to indicate the real problem.

The absence of line for the two users in question, attributable to WindTre, constitutes a serious breach of contract, also due to the time elapsed”.

Resolution 347/18/CONS provides that “In the event of complete interruption of the service for technical reasons, attributable to the operator, an indemnity will be due, for each non-accessory service, equal to 6 euros for each day of interruption… If the malfunction is due to the delay, attributable to the operator , in the repair of the fault, the indemnity is applicable to the entire period between the submission of the complaint and the effective restoration of the functionality of the service”. In addition to the indemnities mentioned, given the particular seriousness of the non-fulfillment, which also resulted in the total absence of suitable assistance from the customer service, Codacons has asked the consumer for compensation for the further damage suffered in terms of inconvenience and impossibility to use an essential public service, equal to 500 euros.

