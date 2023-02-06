Fans of Red Star and Roma fought in Rome, and the “trophy” most likely ended up with Napoli fans. Italian portals report that this is probably the background of the conflict.

Source: Profimedia/Daniele Buffa

A group of Red Star fans attacked Roma fans in Rome and stole their flag “Faithful Roma”, the most precious item they own because it symbolizes the group founded in 1972. According to the latest information reported by the fan portal “Siamo la Roma”, the whole incident happened by Red Star ultras jumped three young men who were holding the flag, stole the flag, and then beat up the other fans who were nearby. Also, two policemen were wounded, while there is information that a total of six people were injured during the fight.

Everything happened suddenly, the fans of Red Star were dressed in a completely black wardrobe, the fan portal describes it as a “paramilitary” uniform, adding that they also wore latex gloves, as well as batons with which they attacked the Roma ultras, while the police security was not increased because few expected the clash at “Olympic” against Empoli.

“The Serbs took advantage of this and suddenly attacked three fans of the ‘Fedajn Roma’ fan group. They left sticks and stones in the car, and fled on foot in the direction of Lungotevere, where they blended into the crowd, and then probably got into the cars while they were still other Roma fans didn’t understand what was happening”states the fan portal and then brings the testimony of one of the fans who was left without a flag in the conflict with Delia.

#Delije(#Red star) attacked Roma ultras last night and captured#Fedayngroup flags.

Info Delije: 30-40 Delije (Zvezda) attack 50-60 Roma 2-3 times Roma run and come back and in the circle, taken Fedayn and plenty banners. Game over Roma.#ASRoma#ultraspic.twitter.com/5XKkfJxX91 — CULTURE DEALER (@culturedealer1)February 5, 2023

The fan said that they “let everyone down” and now “they have to return the banner to Belgrade”, so that already on Saturday evening, Roma ultras at Termini and Tiburtana stations were looking for Serbs traveling back to their country, while there were also those who were looking for them in Milan. Delije just came to Milan to cheer on the basketball players in the Euroleague match against Armani (played on Thursday), only for the police at the airport to prevent contact between the two groups of fans on Sunday when about twenty Romanists appeared at the “gate” for the flight to Belgrade

According to unofficial information, Red Star fans took revenge on Napoli fans because of the fight that happened at the beginning of January on the A1 highway. Since four years ago, the fans of Zvezda and Napoli have been “twinned”, so this was an “action” that they performed together and that completely caught Roma fans off guard.

“The return of the flag is now a priority for us. We have to react quickly. The risk is to lose power in the chaos and start chaos between fans all over Europe. If our overturned banner appears – civil war will break out in Naples”reports the Roman ultras who remained anonymous, while their biggest opponents – Lazio fans – who want to help in the search for the banner, have reportedly offered to help them.

In the fan world, “taking down” the flags is a great shame and the fact that Zvezda and Napoli fans worked together on this can be seen from the banner that was seen in the south of Italy“When the pope dies, another one is appointed, but what happens when a priest dies?” (the priest is the symbol of the Fedajn fan group, ed. author), is written on it.