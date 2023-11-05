Why did Ngannou lose to Fury? | Matango Club

Three days after the boxing match, protests continue to fuel public opinion following Fury’s victory. Specialists and laymen alike, among whom we can find the stars, cry out for injustice. The results published by the two judges do not reflect the demonstration of strength in the ring. What appears to the world to be a crude setup. However, tongues have been loosened to try to demystify what is hidden behind this defeat of Ngannou which is incomprehensible. Let’s review some plausible explanations that are nothing more than conjectures fueled by public opinion.

Let’s set the scene to begin

Ngannou and Fury in the ring. On Saturday October 28, 2023, in the prestigious Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a boxing fight takes place. This is the fight planned and prepared for over a year. It pits two heavyweights against each other. The first is Tyson Fury, a British boxer. He has the title of “the Gypsy King” which means in French “the Gypsy King”. He is the WBC heavyweight champion of the world. It is one of the four categories of the Grand Slam of boxing, therefore WBO, WBA and IBF which each have their respective champions. Fury has 33 victories for a single draw (and therefore 0 defeats).

The second, Francis Xavier Ngannou. He is a Cameroonian, undisputed UFC champion, one of the prestigious American Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organizations. She, like many others (PFL, BELLATOR, CAGE WARRIORS, KSW, ARES, HEXAGONE MMA, ONE CHAMPIONSHIP, OKTAGON MMA) organizes championships to crown their respective champion. His championship title was obtained following major fights in the UFC. We can cite, among others, a victory against the American Stipe Miocic in March 2021 and the French Cyril Gane in January 2022.

Ultimately, as everyone can easily see, boxing and MMA are different types of combat sports. Ngannou, champion of the most prestigious MMA Champions League, must face Tyson Fury in English boxing. In other words, Ngannou leaves his comfort zone to face the Gypsy King. It’s not a question of Fury putting his title of the Gypsy King back on the line. So it was obviously a gala fight between the champions without any stakes? This is precisely where the problem arises. The explanations on the interest of this fight would justify the defeat of Ngannou.

A financial deal between Ngannou and Fury

In such a context, how did the fight of the titans between Ngannou and Fury constitute an issue? The arguments according to which the deal had a financial stake appear like a hair in the soup. What an MMA champion earns is pathetic compared to the WBC champion. Ngannou’s resignation from the UFC championship is the result of the failure of a negotiation in the valuation of his gain. Ngannou therefore finds himself without competition because he was removed from all MMA organizations following sabotage by the UFC (information yet to be confirmed). We must therefore get out of this ordeal.

Ngannou is therefore courting the English boxing championship. But in the meantime, he must rebuild his financial health. The deal with the WBC champion, the most popular at the moment, is a godsend for him. Who had this idea first? Where did the idea of ​​challenging the two combat sports champions come from? No one can know except those affected themselves. But what we know is that, Ngannou, in one fight (the one on Saturday we are talking about) won more than quadruple his UFC championship winnings.

Given this argument, Ngannou needed to get financially healthy after his contract with the UFC was terminated. But, is his contract with the PFL still running? Was it excluded from the MMA file? If yes, the communication argument for its entry into the WBC championship is therefore set in motion. In this case, it is Fury who reaches out to Ngannou to get him out of the doldrums. Moreover, the distribution of winnings from the proceeds of the fight was proportionally 30% for Ngannou. He accepted the deal despite this distribution which some could consider unequal.

The communication deal between Ngannou and Fury

This deal refers to Ngannou’s intention to join one of the federations of the English boxing championship. He needs a media boost at all costs. In this case, the fight between the WBC champion will make sense. But the problem here is that Fury has a fight ahead with WBO champion Alexander Osyk. This is a fight between the two champions of the two most popular boxing federations. It is a duel for the unification of the WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF titles which will probably take place on December 23 in Riyadh.

To the question of why Fury is fighting with Ngannou when another duel awaits him in a few weeks? The answer now seems obvious. It’s a publicity stunt for Fury but especially for Ngannou. A victory for Ngannou against Fury therefore seemed impossible to avoid spoiling the December party. If Fury lost, his popularity would drop and the December fight would have lacked stakes. Ngannou for his part is gaining popularity from a probable entry into the English boxing championship. The news is moving so fast that Ngannou is already in the WBC top 10.

However, after this defeat of Ngannou, almost all boxing specialists in the world cried foul, and Mike Tyson first of all. It should be noted that this former boxing champion trained Ngannou in the preparation of this duel. Those who experienced the fight saw how Fury was “manhandled”. The image of Fury sprawled on the mat in the third round is making the rounds on social media. But the judges ruled that Fury won by punches. This popular denunciation will suit Ngannou who will take advantage of it to cry out for injustice.

Is Ngannou really against injustice?

The karma argument attributed to Ngannou’s defeat does not come from his fans, admirers or boxing pundits. It is obviously the work of his detractors. For them, Ngannou got what he deserves. The injustice he says he suffered is quite simply nature’s favor for him. He cannot cry injustice in front of the world of the deal he himself created. This deal goes beyond the financial and communications business described above. This first concerns the relationship he has with his people of origin, Cameroon.

Indeed, Cameroon has been experiencing multifaceted crises for more than 5 years. The war in the South-West and North-West regions, political prisoners incarcerated for their opinions. As politician Wilfried Ekanga says so well, “Cameroon needs not stars, but models”. In other words, the most publicized Cameroonian athlete who has been on the rise since 2020 is indeed Ngannou. He did not even tweet in support of the population of Mbankolo, affected following the landslide in this suburb of the capital, Yaoundé.

No one interprets this indifference of Ngannou towards the suffering of his people as the search for better respect towards the Yaoundé regime. The Yaoundé dictatorship does not like affronts. Thus, any communication support in favor of political prisoners, Ambazonnians (fighters from the South-West and North-West) against the national army, will earn him affronts. Better to distance yourself from the people and be in good graces with the power figures of Yaoundé. Ngannou is not used to decrying the injustice suffered by his people. It would therefore be absurd to cry injustice in turn.