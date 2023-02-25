North Korea has said it has tested long-range cruise missiles off the Sea of ​​Japan. The tests, which were later confirmed by the South Korean military, were intended to verify the reliability of the missiles and the rapid response capabilities of the unit handling such weapons, North Korean state media said. The incidents occurred as the United States and South Korea held a simulation in Washington aimed at refining their response to North Korean nuclear threats.

According to Pyongyang’s official news agency, the four missiles were in the air for nearly three hours after being launched from the northeast coast, drew oval and figure-of-eight trajectories and proved they could hit targets at 2,000 kilometers away. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the flight details published by Pyongyang had discrepancies with readings from US and South Korean intelligence resources, but did not give further details and confirmed that it was continuing to analyze the tests.