The former president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, as reported by the BBC, in the last few hours has denounced his former lawyer Michael Cohen on charges of violating the confidentiality agreement and spreading false information about him .Close collaborators from 2006 to 2018 (year of breakup), in 2019 it was Cohen himself who started a legal battle against the former president. Today however, a long time after that first clash, it is Donald Trump who is taking his former lawyer to court with a request for compensation of 500 million dollars for alleged violations of the contract.

Cohen was one of Trump’s closest aides from 2006 to 2018, when he was rushed amid the FBI investigation into Trump’s campaign committee’s relationship with Russia. He had then started collaborating with justice and also in 2018 he was sentenced to 3 years in prison for illegal use of electoral funds on charges of having paid two women – model Karen McDougal and adult film actress Stormy Daniels – in order to silence them about Trump’s extramarital affairs with them. Cohen had pleaded guilty and said that Trump had ordered the payments, but he has always denied the accusations.

These payments were then at the center of the Manhattan prosecutor’s investigation in which Trump was recently indicted, on charges of falsifying his company’s financial statements. Prior to the arraignment, Cohen had testified in the Manhattan court trial. According to Trump, with this testimony Cohen would have violated the fiduciary relationship between lawyer and client, revealing confidential information. In the lawsuit filed against Cohen, Trump also cites a book published by his former lawyer and a podcast he hosted, in which he allegedly violated the confidentiality agreement.

The lawsuit filed yesterday in Florida federal court, accuses Michael Cohen of spreading false information about the former president and of violating his obligations to Trump on the occasion of numerous public statements and media appearances. The former lawyer has shown himself available and ready to appear in the appropriate offices as a witness in the trial against Donald Trump. Not surprisingly, recently he had already testified before the jury indicted the former president on 34 counts including the falsification of corporate documents used in part to promote his candidacy, as reported on “Page Six”.