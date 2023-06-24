Home » Why did Wagner give up the conquest of Moscow | Info
World

Why did Wagner give up the conquest of Moscow | Info

by admin
Why did Wagner give up the conquest of Moscow | Info

The leader of Wagner explained why he stopped on the way to conquer Moscow.

Izvor: Youtube/ BBC News/Screenshot

The Russian media “Rasha Today” announced that the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, held a conversation with the leadership of Wagner in a conversation with Vladimir Puta. Yevgeny Prigozhin promised in the conversation with Lukashenka that he would give up the conquest of Moscow in exchange for “security guarantees” for his fighters.

They wanted to disband Wagner! We came out on June 23 and started the March of Justice. In one day, we marched almost 200 kilometers to Moscow. During that time, we did not shed a single drop of blood from our fighters. Now came the moment when blood could be spilled. Therefore, understanding the risks of spilling Russian blood on one side, we are turning our convoys around and returning to the camps on the ground, in accordance with the plan,” Prigozhin said.

Listen to the message of the first man Wagner!

(WORLD)

See also  In Alaska the summit of discord, Blinken and Yang leave themselves at loggerheads

You may also like

The occupation of Rostov-on-Don by the Wagner group,...

Wagner’s coup stops 200 km from Moscow: Putin...

Russia, Wagner soldiers are preparing to leave Rostov...

Marina and Roberto, breakthrough coming?

Tennis, ATP Queen’s – Carlos Alcaraz in the...

Prmeinuo Sedrik Rusel | Sport

Russia files criminal case against founder of Wagner...

Vangoura return with the advance single “Duende”

Art, dance and music in the “abandoned” alleys...

Jerusalem’s Armenian community fears erasure after controversial land...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy