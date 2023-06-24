Why did Wagner give up the conquest of Moscow | Info

The leader of Wagner explained why he stopped on the way to conquer Moscow.

Izvor: Youtube/ BBC News/Screenshot

The Russian media “Rasha Today” announced that the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, held a conversation with the leadership of Wagner in a conversation with Vladimir Puta. Yevgeny Prigozhin promised in the conversation with Lukashenka that he would give up the conquest of Moscow in exchange for “security guarantees” for his fighters.

“They wanted to disband Wagner! We came out on June 23 and started the March of Justice. In one day, we marched almost 200 kilometers to Moscow. During that time, we did not shed a single drop of blood from our fighters. Now came the moment when blood could be spilled. Therefore, understanding the risks of spilling Russian blood on one side, we are turning our convoys around and returning to the camps on the ground, in accordance with the plan,” Prigozhin said.

