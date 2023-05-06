Why did Yin Xiyue clearly “choose sides”? – FT Chinese Network

Tips from FT Chinese Website: If you are interested in more content of FT Chinese Website, please search for “FT Chinese Website” in the Apple App Store or Google Play, and download the official application of FT Chinese Website.

From April 24 to 30, South Korean President Yoon Seok-yue paid a 7-day state visit to the United States, upgrading the 70-year-old US-South Korea military alliance to a “global comprehensive strategic alliance” and a “value alliance.”

On August 3, 2022, the then Speaker of the US House of Representatives Pelosi visited South Korea after her visit to Taiwan. Yin Xiyue preferred to watch a cultural performance with his wife on the grounds of vacation, and avoided meeting Pelosi, and only talked with her for 40 minutes. “Choose sides” between China and the United States. South Korean government officials did not pick up the plane, and the US complained of being neglected. The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that it was only responsible for the reception of foreign heads of state, prime ministers, and foreign ministers. Why did you make a 180-degree turn after 8 months?

Yin Xiyue’s “one-sided” reason

The primary trigger is North Korea’s frequent nuclear and missile tests. On April 27, Yin Xiyue said in a speech at the U.S. Congress that “North Korea’s illegal development of nuclear weapons and missile provocations pose a major threat to the peace and security of the Korean Peninsula and the world“; on April 28, he gave a speech at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Political Science After the conversation with Professor Joseph Nye, he emphasized that “the threat of the North Korean nuclear program is imminent.”

After the US-North Korea summit in Hanoi collapsed, Kim Jong-un showed his true colors, no longer scruples, resumed and accelerated the Great Leap Forward in nuclear weapons construction, conducted frequent nuclear and missile tests, and repeatedly violated the 10 unanimous UN Security Council resolutions sanctioning North Korea, in an attempt to force the US to negotiate peace talks and make compromise.

In the 1970s, South Korea and Taiwan secretly developed nuclear weapons, which were stopped by the United States after they were discovered. This shows the control of the United States over its allies. In January of this year, Yin Xiyue once threatened, “If (North Korea’s nuclear threat) further escalates, South Korea may deploy tactical nuclear weapons or possess nuclear weapons independently.” Shortly afterwards, a poll conducted by South Korea’s Gallup Company showed that 76.6% of people favored “independence”. Research and development of nuclear weapons” shows that North Korea’s nuclear and missile threat is increasing, forcing South Korea’s public opinion to strongly rebound.

The main purpose of North Korea’s forcible and illegal possession of nuclear weapons is to protect the security of the Kim family, regime security, and national security. The biggest imaginary enemy is the United States, the second imaginary enemy is China, and the third imaginary enemy is Japan. Frankly speaking, North Korea’s nuclear threat to South Korea is a false proposition. North Korea has repeatedly threatened that it can burn Seoul near the 38th parallel into a sea of ​​flames. This is not bragging, and it can be achieved with conventional weapons such as rocket launchers and incendiary bombs, without the need for nuclear weapons.

Kim Il Sung once wanted to launch a second unification war. During the Cultural Revolution, he proposed a secret visit to China, but was rejected by Mao Zedong, and he had no intention and power to help him. Kim Jong-un is shrewd enough to not easily carry out the seventh nuclear test, because it will harm the common interests of the five permanent members of the Security Council and once again arouse the public outrage of the international community. China and Russia will not block the 11th North Korea sanctions resolution in the Security Council; The biggest opportunity is a war between China and the United States in the Taiwan Strait, and neither of the two major powers has time for him.

Even if Kim Jong-un launches a unification war, he will not be the first to use nuclear weapons. It is not necessary for South Korea, what is needed is rich Seoul and South Korea, not a pile of nuclear ruins and the heavy burden of nuclear pollution; it is afraid to use it for the United States, once it takes the initiative to attack, it will kill itself, such as Biden in the United States The post-Korean summit press conference threatened an “immediate, overwhelming, and decisive response” from the United States (alluding to nuclear retaliation), and that North Korea would face “the end of the regime” and possibly even be wiped from the face of the earth.

Of course, Korean people don’t and don’t have to think so much, so their worries and emotions can easily be instigated, diffused, and used by politicians. When Yin Xiyue visited Harvard University, on the one hand, he admitted ostentatiously: “South Korea has the technology backing it up with nuclear weapons in a short period of time, or even within a year.” There is also the complex “political economy and political economy equation” to consider. To put it bluntly, only the five permanent members of the Security Council have the privilege of legally possessing nuclear weapons, and will not allow any other country to possess nuclear weapons, let alone legally possess nuclear weapons.

Secondly, Yin Xiyue has a strong pro-American stance. At the US state banquet on the evening of April 26, Yin Xiyue said that he liked the American song “American Pie” the most when he was a student, and then at the invitation of Biden and the others, he sang a few lines impromptu. Some South Korean netizens severely criticized it as a “national humiliation”, just to add to the fun and harmless. It can be seen that the strong soft power of the United States is currently far behind China, Russia and other major powers.

What is even more striking is that Yin Xiyue has established value diplomacy and repeatedly expressed a strong “freedom” tendency. On March 30, South Korea’s Ministry of Unification released the Korean version of the “North Korea Human Rights Report” for the first time, and on April 26 it also released the English version, expecting “to arouse the international community’s broad attention to the human rights issues of North Korean residents.”

On April 27, he delivered a 43-minute speech in English at the joint meeting of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, titled “Alliance of Liberty, Alliance of Action”, and mentioned “freedom” 46 times; The School of Political Science delivered a speech titled “A New Journey to Freedom”. Both speeches indirectly condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which “caused people’s freedom and human rights to be trampled.” “South Korea will cooperate with the free world to safeguard the freedom of Ukrainian citizens.”

After Trump took office, “Obama (Bama) must be reversed.” All Obama’s decisions, whether right or wrong, are habitually underestimated and denied; , but the two had a falling out. After taking office, they were as radical as Trump, “everything (Jay Yin) must oppose”, repositioning relations with North Korea and Japan, and focusing on value diplomacy.

Again, actively respond to the US Indo-Pacific strategy. Among the heads of state in the world, Moon Jae-in and Yin Xiyue are very different. The difference is that Moon Jae-in is too idealistic and puts national interests above South Korea’s interests (if North Korea and South Korea are unified into the Koryo Confederation, then North Korea’s nuclear weapons will be of great benefit ), willing to be a ladder, and contributed a lot to the turning point in the relationship between the United States and North Korea; Yin Xiyue is too realistic, putting the interests of the United States above the interests of South Korea, willing to be a pawn, and will not hesitate to touch the red line between China and Russia, and even damage the interests of China and Russia.

The United States welcomes and recognizes this very much. Before Yin Xiyue’s visit to the United States, US National Security Advisor Sullivan publicly praised him as “the first South Korean president to announce the Indo-Pacific strategy and the first South Korean president to attend the NATO summit”; during his visit to the United States, he was the first to visit the US National Military The South Korean president at the command center, the first foreign head of state to visit DARPA.

The “Washington Declaration” is hot and warm at the same time

On April 26, after Yin Xiyue and Biden held a summit at the White House, they published the “Washington Declaration”, which was the biggest achievement and the biggest consensus of his visit to the United States. On May 1, South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sub published a comment in the “Daily Economic” and regarded the “Declaration” as “the second “Korea-US Mutual Defense Treaty”, which shows that it is extremely important in South Korea.

This “Declaration” marks the comprehensive upgrade of the US-ROK alliance. In terms of cooperation partners, it is not limited to the original Korean Peninsula, but has been greatly expanded to the Indo-Pacific region, paving the way for South Korea and the United States to advance and retreat together in the event of conflicts in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea in the future.

As far as the areas of cooperation are concerned, it is not limited to the original security, but to add new industries, technology, culture, and information, and establish alliances in the five major areas to exert synergistic effects. For example, the newly established “New Generation Core Technology and Emerging Technology Dialogue Mechanism” led by the National Security Council (NSC) of the two countries; representatives of 122 major South Korean companies and groups accompanied Yin Xiyue on a luxurious visit; the South Korean Presidential Office announced on April 27 that South Korea The United States has signed 50 cooperation memorandums of understanding, including 23 in biology, 13 in industry, 13 in energy, and 1 in cultural and creative industries.

In terms of the depth of cooperation, the “Declaration” points out that the US strategic nuclear submarines will increase the frequency of visits to South Korea. The Ministry of National Defense of South Korea believes that it is “equivalent to the conventional deployment of nuclear weapons in South Korea.” This is an overrated word. In fact, it was just to appease the South Korean people’s security anxiety about the North Korean nuclear program, to reward Yoon Suk-yue for overcoming domestic pressure to implement the Friendship Day, and to exchange South Korea for abandoning its own development of nuclear weapons.

The U.S. “Ohio-class” strategic nuclear submarine has re-entered the Korean Peninsula since 1991. From a military point of view, it is purely nuclear maneuver, nuclear demonstration, and nuclear deterrence. The symbolic significance is far greater than the actual combat effectiveness. Strategic nuclear submarines are mainly used for secondary nuclear counterattacks. Their whereabouts are extremely secret. They usually cruise in the deep sea. The missiles they carry cover the whole world, usually with a range of tens of thousands of kilometers. They enter the Korean Peninsula or are close to the coastline of any country. Safety.

In fact, the US-ROK alliance is unequal and unequal. The “Declaration” newly established the “Nuclear Consultative Group” (NCG), which ostensibly gave South Korea more rights to know, speak, and participate. more effective.”

But the U.S. has made no secret of the fact that it has always held the leading power and decision-making power. On April 26, senior U.S. government officials clearly pointed out at a press conference that this does not mean that South Korea can interfere in the U.S. decision to use nuclear weapons. The decision to use nuclear weapons is a power that only the U.S. president can exercise; this applies to the ROK-U.S. alliance. , NATO, and all the security commitments of the United States so far will not change in the short term.

In April, the leak of more than 100 classified information from the United States caused an uproar, involving continuous wiretapping of South Korea and other allies. On April 14, South Korea’s presidential office downplayed the issue, arguing that the issue still involves countries such as Britain, France, and Israel. It seems that no country has launched a political struggle because of this, and the media reported it in such detail; This is the right choice, based on the national interest”, implying that the Korean media reported too much and it is not appropriate to question the US wiretapping.

It goes without saying that the sword points to China

Yin Xiyue’s “one-sided” decision directly shakes the foundation of mutual trust between China and South Korea.

On April 18, Yin Xiyue claimed in an interview with Reuters that the tense situation in the Taiwan Strait was “caused by the attempt to use force to change the status quo, and South Korea and the international community are opposing this change”; “the Taiwan issue is not only a dispute between mainland China and Taiwan.” problem, but like North Korea, it’s a global problem.”

The Taiwan issue is at the core of China‘s core interests. China has always believed that the Taiwan issue is China‘s internal affair, and the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces and external interference forces supporting “Taiwan independence” are “the chief culprits that undermine the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.” , to internationalize the Taiwan issue and completely push the responsibility to China.

On April 25, the US State Department’s special representative for North Korea policy, Sung Kim, announced in advance, “The results of the South Korea-US leaders’ meeting held on the 26th will help reassure the South Korean people and send an important message to North Korea and China.”

Sure enough, the “US-ROK Joint Statement” issued on April 26 stated that “the two sides strongly oppose attempts to unilaterally change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific region by means of illegal maritime claims, militarization of reclamation islands and reefs, and coercive activities.” freedom of commerce, navigation and overflight in the sea and other seas”. Although no specific country was pointed out, anyone with a discerning eye can see that it is aimed at China.

On April 20 and 27, the Chinese side summoned South Korean envoys twice to negotiate and express strong dissatisfaction with Yin Xiyue and Taiwan-related remarks in the “US-ROK Joint Statement.” South Korea also summoned Chinese envoys to express dissatisfaction with China‘s refutation of Yin Xiyue’s remarks, calling it “diplomatic disrespect.”

On May 2, Yin Xiyue personally defended the “Washington Declaration”, claiming that “Since China does not participate in the international community’s sanctions against North Korea for violating Security Council resolutions, South Korea has no choice.” This view is too arbitrary and does not conform to the facts. The published data on import and export trade with North Korea can directly demonstrate the strength of China‘s sanctions.

Since January 2020, North Korea has voluntarily closed down the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and has almost cut off trade with the outside world, including China. The failure to repatriate all North Korean laborers from many countries in a timely manner is also due to the irresistible factors of the new crown epidemic. Not to mention North Korean laborers, many ambassadors to North Korea and North Korean ambassadors to foreign countries cannot normally take or leave their posts. As for North Korea’s evasion of sanctions through smuggling, it needs to be supervised and punished at the Security Council level.

China-ROK relations are at a new crossroads again, and we hope that both sides will have sincerity and wisdom to find the greatest common denominator in the intersection of the interests of the two countries.

(Note: The author is an independent reviewer. This article only represents the author’s personal opinion. The editor’s email address is [email protected])