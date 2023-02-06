A feeling of satisfaction crossed Cameroon last Thursday, after the false announcement of the arrest of Jean-Pierre Amougou Belinga. But in fact huh, what can explain such a hatred?

The feeling of satisfaction

This wave of joy assailed almost all of Cameroon, last Thursday night to Friday. A rumor that the boss of the L’Anecdote Group was arrested at his home, in pajamas, circulated on all social networks. And some even went there with the most juicy details about this pseudo-arrest.

The next morning, there was an outpouring of joy in the media. Journalists, columnists, bloggers and other presenters had a blast. It seemed that the arrest of this tycoon was the only possible conclusion for the satiation of public opinion, following the investigation opened into the dehumanizing assassination of journalist Martinez Zogo.

And then, hell! In the afternoon we learn that the information was false, and that all the whistleblowers were rolled in flour. Even the satirical newspaper Le Popoli had to make its mea culpa, acknowledging that Jean-Pierre Amougou Belinga was indeed in his office at that time, and moreover that he had never received any invitation from the part of the State Secretariat for Defense (SED).

The money of Amougou Belinga

In reality, Amougou Belinga’s money disturbs several people. Firstly because these are colossal sums, and then because we want to establish traceability at all costs.

Amougou Belinga has become in a few years, one of the wealthiest men in Cameroon. He managed to build a media empire that extends to the other side of the Mediterranean, with the acquisition of the 3A TéléSud channel. In addition, this press boss owns several reputable companies, including Vision Finance and the ISSAM Institute. His immense heritage resonates through the resplendent Ekang building that he has just set up in the heart of Yaoundé, but also through the staggering salaries he pays to the majority of his hundreds of employees.

Jean-Pierre Amougou Belinga is also characterized by his overflowing generosity, he who, for example, offered 50 million CFA francs to Bishop Kleda in 2020, to contribute to his fight against the Covid-19 pandemic through traditional medicine…

Jean-Pierre Amougou Belinga was in the offices of Vision Finance last Friday to reassure his customers. Source: cameroonconcordnews.com/CC-BY

His power

What also bothers the majority of Cameroonians is the power of this gentleman. Already he is a high-ranking traditional patriarch, and for this he has gleaned the rank of Zomloa des zomloas. Jean-Pierre Amougou Belinga is not only rich, but he also benefits from the spiritual blessing of his entire community.

Moreover, this billionaire is married to a high-ranking magistrate. He is the personal friend of several ministers. He is regularly seen with the highest personalities of our Republic. He wins most of his legal battles (we remember his tax disputes), including against people who pose as people from the presidential family.

In addition, he is attributed with audios in which he would raise his voice in front of influential personalities of our country (including an ambassador), and these calculations further increase this impression of power. We remember that he had the journalist Ernest Obama take off his shoes, and that he regularly displays his closeness to heads of state in the CEMAC zone. He also married a charming third wife, which makes him an overpowered billionaire and who has tamed one of the most beautiful women in our Cameroon!

Cameroonians need Justice

Ultimately, Cameroonians need justice! After the announcement of the unbearable death of Martinez Zogo, they had already designated their ideal culprit – independently of the investigation in progress -, and this pseudo-arrest was for them the only satisfactory outcome of the investigation sponsored by the head of state.

Cameroonians do not fundamentally hate Amougou Belinga, but they want to see a big fish fall. Because in a country where the feeling of pulling the devil by the tail (with life becoming more and more expensive every day) has won over all social strata, they want a billionaire to be immediately arrested and then imprisoned behind bars . They want to find a consensual scapegoat for the successive scandals of Covidgate, CANgate and lines 65 and 94. And their thirst for blood is all the more unquenchable as Jean-Pierre Amougou Belinga appears to them to be a practically unattainable individual.

Why do Cameroonians love to hate Amougou Belinga?

So a feeling of joy crosses Cameroon this Monday morning, after the announcement of the real arrest – this time – of Jean-Pierre Amougou Belinga. But by the way, what can explain such a hatred?

Why do Cameroonians hate Vision 4? Because we sometimes find its journalists arrogant and irreverent, but it is above all because it belongs to the controversial billionaire Jean-Pierre Amougou Belinga.

Why do Cameroonians hate Bruno Bidjang? Because objectively everyone finds him super talented and also very professional, but his closeness to the zomloa is considered here as his worst journalistic flaw.

Why have the Cameroonian people made this gentleman the ideal culprit, and yet the investigation is proceeding with a speed and seriousness that we have never seen before?

Because in the night from Thursday to Friday, a wave of joy swept through our entire territory. Some people popped the champagne after the announcement of this pseudo-arrest by Jean-Pierre Amougou Belinga, and some went there with grins and the most crisp details.

But in reality huh, what can justify such collective detestation?

