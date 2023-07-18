Why do we crave the attention of people who don’t give us theirs? – Travel in height… Travel of flavors

Recently, while checking my WhatsApp statuses, I came across an interesting message. One person complained that he was not getting enough attention from others. This observation got me thinking about how our brain works. And, how we value the attention of others. We tend to give more importance to people who don’t give us their attention. And neglect those who do.

The paradox

Paying attention is a proof of love. Credit: Freepik

We tend to give more importance to people who don’t give us their attention. We hope they will notice us and give us the attention we seek. On the other hand, we tend to neglect the people who give us their interest. Because, we expect that attention from someone else. And unfortunately this someone else is turned towards another person.

This paradox is particularly flagrant in the field of seduction. How many times have we ignored someone who was attracted to us simply because they gave us too muchinterest ? We have the impression that this person is acquired and that we no longer need to make efforts to seduce him. Our mind manages to convince us that this person will always be there, ready to do anything for us. Tired of expressing feelings and emotions with no return, she ended up diverting her attention elsewhere. And it’s when this person leaves that you realize that deep down, there was still an ounce of feeling. Alas! It’s too late.

Appreciate the attention you receive

Learn to appreciate the love we receive. Credit: Freepik

It is important to be aware of this paradox. We must learn to appreciate the attention we receive from the people around us, whether they are friends, colleagues or partners. It is essential to focus on this person who gives us his time. Instead of running after that other person who refuses to be aware of our existence.

By appreciating this attention, we will also be able to better understand others and their motivations. We will also be able to better understand our own behavior and avoid falling into negative thought patterns.

Read also: 10 Activities To Do As A Couple In The City Of Yaoundé

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

